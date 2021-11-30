SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nirmata, a software solutions provider for policy-based security and automation of production Kubernetes workloads and clusters, and creators of Kyverno, the leading policy engine designed for Kubernetes, today announced that Nirmata is a member of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) and all three editions of the policy manager solution –Nirmata Enterprise Subscription for Kyverno, Nirmata Cloud Native Policy Management, and Nirmata DevSecOps platform – are available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on AWS. This builds upon the Nirmata EKS Manager's availability in AWS Marketplace, announced last year. With this addition, development operations (DevOps), platform engineers, and cloud architects teams can now have unparalleled choice when it comes to policy management running anywhere on the AWS.
The Nirmata solutions for Kubernetes help global enterprises ensure security, compliance, and operational readiness across the enterprise. Built specifically for containerized workloads, Nirmata enables development security operations (DevSecOps) teams of any size with access to simplify and operationalize policy management across their Kubernetes stack. With this availability, DevSecOps teams can access built-in, curated policies, without the barrier to learn another policy language.
"With Nirmata, we can now ensure that our Kubernetes workloads and clusters are secure and compliant running on AWS," said Krishna Boppana, Head of Programmatic Technology, IQVIA. "We are very excited about this solutions' availability in AWS Marketplace, as this will help us fully realize the agility and promise of Cloud Native without sacrificing security, governance, and operational control."
"The availability of our new editions in AWS Marketplace further builds on Nirmata's vision to empower more DevOps teams around the globe to operate cloud applications with security and ease," said Ritesh Patel, Co-Founder and Vice President of Products at Nirmata. "We are proud to be part of the AWS Partner Network, making it even easier for engineers and teams around the globe to access a set of curated built-in policies that help them embrace their journey to the cloud with confidence."
Kyverno was initially created by Nirmata and proven out at scale by the likes of Grofers, Ohio Supercomputer Center, Duke Energy and TriNet, and open-source projects like Flux in today's distributed, multi-cloud world. In less than a year, it has been downloaded over ten million times by DevSecOps and platform engineering teams. Nirmata Cloud Policy Management and Nirmata DevSecOps platform powered by Kyverno, provides security, operations and compliance guardrails to protect cloud environments.
All editions of the Nirmata solution are available now. Visit the Nirmata AWS Marketplace profile to learn more.
About Nirmata, Inc.
Nirmata, the creator of Kyverno, provides open source and commercial enterprise solutions for governance, compliance, security, and automation of production Kubernetes workloads. Nirmata enables self-service cluster provisioning, provides DevOps teams visibility, health, metrics, and alerts, ensures compliance via workload policies, and streamlines application deployments across Kubernetes clusters deployed on any cloud, data center, or edge. For more information, visit us at https://www.nirmata.com. You can also follow Nirmata on GitHub, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
