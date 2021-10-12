LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America - Nirmata, the software solutions provider for policy-based security and automation of Kubernetes workloads and clusters, and creators of Kyverno, the leading policy engine designed for Kubernetes, today introduced a new certification program and commercial support, services and training to DevSecOps teams delivering enterprise Cloud Native applications who need to ensure the security, compliance and operational readiness of their Kubernetes Workloads and Clusters.
"As the adoption of Kubernetes soars, it is critical that those who are managing it understand how to configure the policies that protect their infrastructure and applications," said Jim Bugwadia, CEO of Nirmata. "The Kyverno Certification and commercial support and services combines the best-in-class policy management training with industry best practices to help practitioners confidently manage the security, compliance and operational benefits that cloud native environments offer. We are grateful for the opportunity to help grow the pool of qualified talent, while providing enterprises with the confidence that their teams can tackle challenges of cloud native technologies."
The Kyverno Certification Program
The Kyverno Certification Program offers priority access to the creators and maintainers of Kyverno, industry experts who deliver continuing education and development training to practitioners. Through a self-paced, online curriculum, participants are trained and tested on how to deploy Kyverno and use it to configure the policies for Kubernetes clusters.
The initial certification, Kyverno Fundamentals, is broken into 3 sections; basic concepts, installation and policy definitions. Participants will be able to learn conceptual overviews, and take the certification test to validate their knowledge of Kyverno. Examples of these initial concepts include:
- Understanding the basics of Kyverno
- Installation of Kyverno
- Understanding Policies Definitions
Nirmata Enterprise Subscription for Kyverno
With over 7 million Kyverno downloads deployed over hundreds of organizations, the open- source tool is becoming the de facto standard for policy configuration and management for cloud native enterprises. With the growing adoption we are launching Nirmata Enterprise Subscription for Kyverno which includes commercial support, and training of Kyverno:
- SLA-based production support. Get support from the creators and the maintainers of Kyverno. Our range of support services can help organizations reduce the complexity and empower DevSecOps teams with the ability to scale and adapt their Cloud Native environments and applications while maintaining security, compliance and operational readiness.
- Training on best practices and policy development, security and compliance. Get hands-on training on how best to leverage Kyverno, and also help to jumpstart policy development for your deployment.
- Curated policy sets. Obtain curated sets of Kubernetes policies for security and best practices compliance, tested with a matrix of supported Kubernetes releases.
About Nirmata, Inc.
Nirmata, the creator of Kyverno, provides open source and commercial enterprise solutions for governance, compliance, security, and automation of production Kubernetes workloads. Nirmata enables self-service cluster provisioning, provides DevOps teams visibility, health, metrics, and alerts, ensures compliance via workload policies, and streamlines application deployments across Kubernetes clusters deployed on any cloud, data center, or edge. For more information, visit us at https://www.nirmata.com. You can also follow Nirmata on GitHub, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
