SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nirmata, the software solutions provider for policy-based security and automation of production Kubernetes workloads and clusters, and creators of Kyverno, the leading policy engine designed for Kubernetes, today announced the first State of Cloud Native Policy Management report that features an analysis of the current market adoption, including the technologies used and the challenges that organizations face.
The study surveyed over 600 IT professionals who are using Kubernetes. The survey highlights that nearly 50 percent of users in cloud native environments have adopted some level of policy management solution in their Kubernetes environment.
Key Findings Include:
- Nearly 50% of respondents reported having policy enforcement deployed in production; another 17% have deployed it into non-production environments; 30% indicated they are experimenting with it; and 6% reported no adoption.
- The top use case for policy management is for Kubernetes Admission Control (more than 31%); followed by application authorization (more than 24% of respondents).
- Despite its relatively recent introduction, Kyverno is being rapidly adopted with nearly 10% of respondents reporting they are using it for Policy enforcement.
- Configuration management, a driver of policy management adoption, ranked third in security tools that are adopted today, and fourth in organization's future for adoption.
- Nearly 40% of respondents say budget is their top challenge to advance their policy management maturity; followed by more than 34% who say lack of skill sets.
"Our report findings showcase how current policy management is reaching a tipping point to broad adoption - regardless of industry or development team size," said Ritesh Patel, co-founder and VP of Products, Nirmata. "Yet we know that some businesses continue to face critical challenges in realizing its full value due to shortcomings in application reliability, security and efficiency. To generate value requires DevSecOps teams to gain visibility into what's happening in each cluster and implement necessary guardrails as the organization scales - and that requires a policy management solution built to handle the scale and complexity of Kubernetes environments. Kyverno, a CNCF project and a Kubernetes-native policy engine addresses these challenges elegantly."
The State of Cloud Native Policy Management Report has been created based on survey results conducted at KubeCon+CloudNativeCon North America in October 2021. For a copy of the report, please click here.
About Nirmata, Inc.
Nirmata, the creator of Kyverno, provides open source and commercial enterprise solutions for governance, compliance, security, and automation of production Kubernetes workloads. Nirmata enables self-service cluster provisioning, provides DevOps teams visibility, health, metrics, and alerts, ensures compliance via workload policies, and streamlines application deployments across Kubernetes clusters deployed on any cloud, data center, or edge. For more information, visit us at https://www.nirmata.com. You can also follow Nirmata on GitHub, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
