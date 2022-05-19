NISA and Factoreal are thrilled to start streamlining and elevating fan engagement with Factoreal's omnichannel marketing solution.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Known for their industry-leading work streamlining fan engagement for sports franchises, Factoreal is excited to announce their recent partnership with the National Independent Soccer Association (NISA). As the provider of an omnichannel, cloud-based marketing platform, Factoreal is looking forward to boosting and enriching fan engagement for NISA and soccer teams across the U.S.
Sports teams and leagues around the world are upping their game around marketing efforts. In this competitive landscape, NISA is thrilled to have found a reliable marketing partner in Factoreal. "As NISA grows, it needs to better understand its rapidly growing fan base to help engagement and loyalty at both the league and club level," says NISA Commissioner John Prutch, "Factoreal helps us be able to do that. We will gain an accurate version of fan behavior and those insights will help us engage them better across a spectrum of channels."
Factoreal enables clubs, teams, and federations to control their digital outreach on all levels. This includes email marketing automation, social media marketing, streamlined customer journeys, personalization and segmentation, and even e-commerce integration — which is becoming more and more important for sports teams across the globe. This time- and money-saving platform ensures that its cutting-edge functionalities are both intuitive and accessible, their unique use of intelligent analytics also enables partners like NISA to target and perfect their fan communication by aggregating a wide range of data insights.
"Our goal is to enable clubs worldwide to efficiently and effectively approach their communication efforts," said Aditya Dhruva, CEO of Factoreal. "Ensuring perfect communication flow between brands and clients is why we developed such a state-of-the-art, result-driven marketing platform. In this case, we are helping teams and their fans connect more meaningfully and build rewarding long-lasting relationships."
About Factoreal:
Factoreal is a startup looking to disrupt the omnichannel customer engagement industry. With funding from the Mahindra group, Factoreal aims to make customer journey automation simple and affordable for all businesses. For more information, please visit http://www.factoreal.com.
About NISA
The National Independent Soccer Association was founded in 2017 with a mission to bring professional soccer to every city in the United States. A pro league member of U.S. Soccer, NISA focuses on a model based on meritocracy, independent Clubs controlling their own league, Clubs owning their intellectual property, all without the barrier of territorial rights. A member of the U.S. Soccer Federation, NISA also runs the mid-summer Independent Cup, open to independent professional and amateur Clubs alike, as well as the amateur-to-pro incubator NISA Nation. For more information about NISA visit NISASoccer.com
Media Contact
