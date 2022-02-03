BREA, Calif., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nisum, a leading global digital commerce firm, has been named by Corporate Vision Magazine as the Best Global Digital Commerce Consulting Firm as part of its 2021 Corporate Excellence Awards. Corporate Vision Magazine has published the announcement on its website and digital magazine.
The Corporate Excellence Awards is a program designed to showcase the companies and individuals who are committed to innovation and business growth and who provide the very best products and services in key industries worldwide. Nisum was recognized as the Best Global Digital Commerce Consulting Firm because they are a leader in digital commerce and help Fortune 500 companies achieve enterprise success. Their commitment to long-term partnerships, team of industry experts, and 100% project delivery record set them above the rest.
Nisum designs and builds custom digital commerce platforms to power enterprises large and small. Nisum develops and integrates disparate tech applications to make business systems run simply, quickly, and effectively. The company was founded in 2000 and has been delivering excellence to its partners for over 20 years.
"Nisum's recognition further validates our solutions as ahead of the curve in providing real, measurable results and high-quality strategic partnership for our clients. We are honored to accept this award for the second year in a row. Despite the challenges of the past two years, we have made many well-timed and people-focused strategic decisions that have allowed us to grow and deliver excellent service. Bringing value to the people around us has been our top priority and focusing on them has guided us in the right direction. Our level of commitment and care is why our clients trust Nisum," said Nisum's CEO, Imtiaz Mohammady.
Corporate Vision Magazine's Corporate Excellence Awards showcase the very best this essential and competitive industry has to offer. Nisum's relentless focus on client care, delivering with excellence, and building mutual success has made them invaluable long-standing partners to their clients.
About Nisum
Nisum is a leading global digital commerce firm headquartered in California with services spanning digital strategy and transformation, insights and analytics, blockchain, business agility, and custom software development. Founded in 2000 with the customer-centric motto "Building Success Together®," Nisum has grown to over 1,600 professionals across the United States, Canada, Chile, Columbia, India, and Pakistan.
A preferred advisor to leading Fortune 500 brands, Nisum enables clients to achieve direct business growth by building the advanced technology that B2C and B2B clients need to reach end customers in today's world, with immersive and seamless experiences across digital and physical channels. For enterprises large and small, Nisum forges the most powerful connection possible between people, processes, and technology to achieve unparalleled success with fast time-to-market, scalable and cloud-based solutions. At the intersection of business and technology, Nisum's combination of deep expertise, acceleration models, and global execution capabilities results in integrated solutions that deliver real and measurable growth. Learn more on our website or LinkedIn.
About Corporate Vision
Corporate Vision has a worldwide circulation of over 155,000 business leaders and experts and remains a vital resource for those who want to remain up-to-date and in-the-know about the latest business news. Our monthly magazine has a mission to deliver insightful features from across the global corporate world. Launched with an eye toward bettering business practices across the board, we focus on spotlighting advances in the HR, marketing, coaching, and recruitment spheres. To put it simply, we want to shine a light on the gatekeepers of better business. Those that help build, through no small amount of creativity and expertise, to develop an altogether more productive, more efficient world of work.
