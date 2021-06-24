CANBERRA, Australia and DENVER, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nitric, a developer of cloud portable software, announces the Nitric Multi-Cloud Framework, enabling enterprise and SaaS developers to create applications that are portable across major public clouds. Using Nitric, a single product can be developed and deployed in the AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure cloud environments.
Today three public clouds - AWS, Google Cloud, and Azure - dominate the global market for enterprises and software vendors of all types. Each cloud vendor offers a rich environment of development tools and a complex array of APIs. As a result, an application must be built for one specific cloud platform, and porting to a different cloud is essentially a separate project.
Developers use Nitric to achieve Cloud Freedom, eliminating the proprietary interfaces, technology and skill sets that lock them into a single cloud environment. Large enterprises and growing software vendors eliminate the cost and complexity of building separate products for each cloud, open the widest market for their products, and create a migration path for premise-based applications to the cloud.
"Our mission at Nitric is to empower teams to build cloud applications that are portable across major cloud platforms like AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure and more – while leveraging all the power and benefits of those platforms and the managed services they offer", said Jye Cusch, Nitric founder and CEO. "In addition, our goal is to simplify the development process and dramatically improve developer productivity."
Nitric is available today as open source software, free to use and open for wide developer community collaboration. Commercially licensed versions with expanded features will be available in future releases. The Nitric SDK, APIs and documentation are openly accessible at http://www.nitric.io.
About Nitric
Founded in 2020 in Canberra, Australia, Nitric began as an open source project addressing the complexity of developing software for multiple cloud environments. Its mission is to serve software development teams by reducing the complexity and specialization required to develop and deploy applications in different public and private cloud environments. Nitric open source software is freely available from http://www.nitric.io.
