The certifications earn another notch in Nitro's security posture.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nitro Software, a global leader providing an accelerated document productivity platform, announced today that it has successfully renewed its SOC 2 Type 2 report and HIPAA compliance assessment, in accordance with attestation standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). The achievements underscore Nitro Software's commitment to strong internal controls, while giving it a competitive edge in its industry.
SOC 2 is an internationally recognized compliance standard for service organizations, developed by the AICPA (American Institute of CPAs), which specifies how companies should manage and maintain customer data. The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) is a federal law that requires the creation of national standards to protect sensitive patient health information from being disclosed without the patient's consent or knowledge.
"At Nitro, we believe that it is important to validate and test our security posture to provide assurance of our trustworthiness," said David Lenoe, vice president of security. "It's of the utmost importance to provide our customers with secure and reliable solutions."
Nitro currently maintains the AICPA SOC 2 Type 2 Report on Controls Relevant to Security, Availability, Confidentiality and Privacy, and a HIPPA Security Compliance Assessment of internal controls. On an annual basis, independent third-party auditors test Nitro's controls. Nitro has maintained their SOC 2 report and HIPAA compliance since 2017.
"Demonstrating our commitment to security through compliance efforts and certifications is one important way to earn the trust of our customers," Lenoe said. "We also believe that having a third-party auditor validate our security controls only makes our security and compliance program even stronger."
The effort was completed by the professional and independent third-party audit firm, 360 Advanced, Inc., a Cybersecurity and Compliance firm.
About Nitro Software
Nitro is a global document productivity SaaS company accelerating digital transformation in a world that demands the ability to work from anywhere, anytime, on any device. As a global player in the eSign and workflow productivity market, Nitro enables organizations to drive better business outcomes through 100% digital document processes and fast, efficient workflows. The Nitro Productivity Platform offers comprehensive SaaS business solutions, including highly secure eSigning and e-ID, powerful PDF productivity and industry-leading analytics, all supported by a superior customer success team. Nitro has over 3 million licensed users and 13,000+ Business Customers in 157 countries, including over 67% of the Fortune 500 and three of the Fortune 10. Nitro is headquartered in San Francisco with nine global hubs.
About 360 Advanced
360 Advanced is "Making Better Businesses" through their national Cybersecurity and Compliance offerings. Services provided include SOC 1, SOC 2, SOC 3, SOC for Cybersecurity, CSA STAR, HIPAA/HITECH, ISO 27001, CMMC, PCI-DSS, HITRUST CSF, Microsoft SSPA Attestation, Penetration Testing, GDPR, CCPA and more. In certain states, 360 Advanced may operate under the name of Hiestand, Brand, Loughran, P.A. to meet State Board of Accountancy requirements. To learn more about 360 Advanced, visit http://www.360advanced.com.
For more information on compliance solutions, contact Jim Brennan at jbrennan@360advanced.com.
