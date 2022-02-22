SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NMI, a leading full commerce enablement technology company, today announced another milestone year in 2021 with plans for further growth in 2022. On the heels of company growth and expansion with the acquisitions of USAePay and IRIS CRM, NMI accelerated the sign up and onboarding process for partners and advanced product innovation through these acquisitions, furthering its mission to help their partners create a seamless merchant experience through all phases of commerce enablement, from sign up to payout.
"2021 was the year that businesses doubled down on providing best-in-class payment options to meet consumer demand for innovative ways to pay," said Vijay Sondhi, CEO of NMI. "The world of payments has been rapidly changing since the onset of the pandemic. At NMI, we've helped fuel the evolution of payments by providing our partners and their direct-merchant customers with technology that allows them to quickly sign up, onboard and monetize their payments more easily than ever before."
2021 was a banner year for NMI with a number of high-water marks. The platform enabled over 3,200 ISV, ISO and bank partners, and over 260,000 merchants resulting in more than two billion transactions and $180B+ in payments volume. Additionally, NMI received strategic growth investment from Insight Partners to accelerate the company's acquisition strategy and focus on customer demand for new payment capabilities.
Beyond achieving this growth and reaching new company milestones, NMI also announced partnerships with J.P. Morgan and Barclaycard.
- The partnership with J.P. Morgan leverages NMI's portfolio of retail, mPOS, unattended and tap-to-mobile technologies to serve J.P. Morgan customers across Europe, creating a frictionless, one-stop digital banking and payments processing suite.
- Most recently, NMI partnered with Barclaycard, one of Europe's leading acquirers, to support merchants in multiple markets across the UK and Europe, with solutions in unattended, retail, ecommerce, app and QR code payments.
In 2022, NMI will continue to provide the innovative payment experiences that consumers demand and support merchants more seamlessly through all stages of the commerce lifecycle.
In addition to its product enhancements and additional partnerships, NMI was named as an honoree to Fast Company's inaugural Next Big Things in Tech list. This award honors the technology breakthroughs that promise to shape the future of their industries, including NMI's upcoming tap to mobile solution which was first piloted in partnership with Mastercard early in the year. Additionally, NMI received the People Insight Outstanding Workplace 2021 Award, as a recognition of employee engagement and healthy workplace culture efforts.
"I am extremely proud of our team and what we were able to accomplish together this past year as we grew our technical capabilities, expertise and partnerships to better meet merchant and consumer needs," said Sondhi. "We're looking forward to the opportunities 2022 will bring as we continue to navigate the ever-changing payments landscape and deliver on our mission to enable payments across all channels."
In 2022, NMI plans to continue to expand and grow its offerings and team of 375+ employees globally. To learn more about NMI, visit: https://www.nmi.com/
