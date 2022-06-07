NMI has successfully completed a payments integration project with Scheidt & Bachmann, one of Europe's foremost parking equipment manufacturers
SCHAUMBURG, Ill., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NMI, a leading full commerce enablement technology company, and Scheidt & Bachmann, a global mobility solution provider, have strengthened their partnership by integrating a new payment solution for parking pay stations across the UK.
With travel picking up, so have transactions associated with tolls, tickets and parking meters. This partnership will enable more seamless and dependable payment capabilities to parking station operators by giving them more choices of terminals and banks, easy integration and the ability to accept contactless payments, which are becoming increasingly preferred by consumers.
"Scheidt & Bachmann is making great strides in the UK parking market, and we look forward to welcoming their customers to NMI and empowering the next era of payments for operators as consumer demands increasingly shift," said Warren Birchley, Director of Account Management at NMI. "NMI's technology is making adding cashless payments to unattended terminals fast and simple, and we're excited to bring these capabilities to operators across the UK."
The integration, carried out by NMI's development team, brings NMI's leading payment gateway to Scheidt & Bachmann customers across the UK. With NMI maintaining bank certifications with all major UK acquirers for the Ingenico payment devices used by Scheidt & Bachmann, parking operators and city authorities will be given further choice and flexibility through this partnership and no longer be limited to a specific acquirer.
"We are delighted that NMI has completed this integration work and joins our roster of leading payment gateway partners," said Alan Grix, Managing Director at Scheidt & Bachmann. "This partnership allows us to give greater choice and flexibility in payments to our growing number of parking customers and deliver consistency and customer satisfaction in the constantly evolving world of payments."
To learn more about how NMI's technology is supporting unattended payments for partners such as Scheidt & Bachmann, visit https://www.nmi.com/ or connect with the NMI team at booth #P024 at the Parkex conference in Birmingham, UK from June 14-16.
About NMI
NMI is a leading global payment enablement platform, processing more than $180 billion in payments annually. We enable payments for over 3,200 partners and over 260,000 merchants around the world and across the entire commerce ecosystem: online, in-app, mobile, in-store, unattended and whatever's next. We're constantly innovating in order to power the next era of payments, building in the latest technology so ISVs, ISOs, banks and fintech innovators can focus on what they do best. NMI has offices in the US and UK and serves global customers.
About Scheidt & Bachmann
Scheidt & Bachmann is one of the world market leaders in innovative system solutions for mobile living. With our products, we support numerous transport systems and thus keep millions of people on the move worldwide. We encounter digital solutions from Scheidt & Bachmann almost every day: in the car park, at the petrol station, in local public transport or when travelling by train. Since its foundation in 1872, Scheidt & Bachmann has developed from a mechanical engineering company to a globally active system provider and today counts service management, hosting, software-as-a-service or database management to his core competencies. Today the Scheidt & Bachmann group still is a family business with more than 3,000 employees worldwide. Scheidt & Bachmann counts system development, system integration, service management, hosting and software-as-a-service to its core competencies.
