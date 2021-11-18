SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NMI, a leading unified commerce enablement technology company, today announced that it has been named an honoree to Fast Company's inaugural Next Big Things in Tech list, honoring the technology breakthroughs that promise to shape the future of their industries, including NMI's upcoming tap to mobile solution.
The way that customers want to pay and the way merchants want to accept payments has changed drastically after the pandemic – contactless payments became the norm as a safe option for a newly hyper health-conscious society. Now, NMI's tap to mobile software solution changes the game for merchants no matter the size – especially for SMBs and micro-merchants who typically don't have access to the same feature-rich terminals enterprise companies have. Tap to mobile turns any Android smartphone or mobile device into a payment acceptance device.
"Tap to mobile payments are the next revolution of payment acceptance, enabling greater democratization of payments for merchants of all sizes and getting them up and running quicker," says Vijay Sondhi, CEO of NMI. "This technology is a game changer, and we're so excited that Fast Company has honored us and our tap to mobile solution in their inaugural Next Big Things in Tech award."
The final list, which includes global giants, intrepid startups and research that's fresh from the labs, recognizes 65 technologies that are making waves. These products and services are reaching key milestones in having a positive impact for consumers, businesses and society at large in the next five years. Fast Company also recognized 33 honorable mentions, including NMI.
"Fast Company is thrilled to highlight cutting-edge technologies that are solving real-world problems in unexpected ways," says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "From climate change and public health crises to machine learning and security, these technologies will certainly have a profound impact on the future, and we're honored to bring attention to them today."
The Winter 2021/2022 issue of Fast Company is available online now and will hit newsstands on December 7.
To learn more about NMI and its tap to mobile solution, visit http://www.nmi.com.
About NMI
NMI is a leading global payment enablement platform, processing more than $165 billion in payments annually. We enable payments for over 3,000 partners and over 255,000 merchants around the world and across the entire commerce ecosystem: online, in-app, mobile, in-store, unattended and whatever's next. We're constantly innovating in order to power the next era of payments, building in the latest technology so ISVs, ISOs, banks and fintech innovators can focus on what they do best. NMI has offices in the US and UK and serves global customers.
About Fast Company
Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.
