DALLAS, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Math and Science Initiative today announced a set of free video lessons in math, science and English to help educators as they continue to adjust to online teaching.
"NMSI's mission is to increase access and achievement in rigorous STEM education for all students," said CEO Dr. Bernard Harris. "While teachers and students continue to adjust to online learning, we knew we could help by providing high-quality, ready-to-use lessons. I'm grateful to our outstanding trainers and to John Urschel for helping us do this small part for our country's education system."
NMSI's free lessons are available via YouTube and include work that students can do to apply what they have learned.
Urschel, a former lineman for the NFL's Baltimore Ravens, said he provided a video for high school students because he wants to inspire more students to understand and appreciate math.
"Math is foundational to everything in our lives, and I'm happy to do what I can to show young people that they can be successful in it," said Urschel, author of "Mind and Matter: A Life in Math and Football." "I'm also happy to provide help to teachers and to families struggling to deliver online education. It's a challenging time, but we'll get through it together."
Urschel is in his fifth year as a doctoral student at the Massachusetts Institute for Technology. He was a standout offensive lineman at Pennsylvania State University and earned the national William V. Campbell Trophy for academic and athletic success and community service.
Urschel was drafted in 2014 and retired in 2017 to focus on his doctoral work.
In addition to Urschel, NMSI's video lessons come from teachers from across the country who each have a record of successfully preparing students for college. Those and hundreds of other teachers help NMSI deliver two of the nonprofit's primary programs.
The Laying the Foundation program helps grades 3-12 teachers prepare students for rigorous high school courses, such as those under the College Board's Advanced Placement® program. The flagship College Readiness Program supports AP® teachers and students and helps school systems reform how they manage access to advanced courses.
In addition to LTF and CRP, NMSI supports students of military members through its Military Families Mission. It also increases access to computer science education in grades K-12 and helps prepare pre-service STEM teachers through a partnership with the UTeach Institute at The University of Texas at Austin.
"The heart of our efforts is dedicated to school districts and systems, teachers and students who are supported by our programs," Harris said. "At the same time, we felt called to help more teachers, students and families, and we're happy to provide these free lessons."
About NMSI
Founded in 2007, the National Math and Science Initiative increases student access and achievement in rigorous courses, particularly for students furthest from opportunity, by providing evidenced-based educator training, classroom and lab supplies and unique student study sessions led by highly accomplished teachers. The nonprofit has reached more than 2 million students and 50,000 teachers across the country through in-person, online-only and blended services. Bring the College Readiness Program to your school or contact us for more information.
