NEW YORK, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To help open more career pathways for women in STEM, and make these critical fields more welcoming and inclusive for all, the National Math and Science Initiative (NMSI) announces that it has partnered with Texas Women's Foundation and Lyda Hill Philanthropies to conduct gender equity training during NMSI's Summer Series 2021.
NMSI's Summer Series 2021 will let educators in NMSI schools and districts take part in virtual courses that will help them deepen their understanding of content from a range of subjects; learn the best practices for teaching across all platforms (e.g., in-person, hybrid, virtual); network and build strong relationships with other educators from across the country; and, of course, gain valuable experience in culturally responsive teaching. The organization behind SciGirls — a PBS kids show that aims to change the way girls think about STEM subjects — has designed a research-based workshop focusing on the key educational techniques teachers can use to be inclusive in the STEM classroom and will offer gender equity training to all NMSI teachers in English and Spanish.
"As a national leader in STEM education, we believe it's imperative for the success of our nation to embrace diversity, equity, and inclusion — especially in our classrooms — with gender equity initiatives and culturally responsive education," said Dr. Bernard Harris, president and CEO of NMSI. "We know how critical it is to nurture and advance the talent of all our children, giving them the education and skills needed to solve local, regional, national, and global challenges."
A key part of the partnership with Texas Women's Foundation and Lyda Hill Philanthropies (who recently teamed up to invest over $630,000 in North Texas non-profits to promote women's STEM identity and awareness) is that NMSI will be able to showcase Lyda Hill's acclaimed IF/THEN® collection with students in NMSI schools and districts. The IF/THEN® collection highlights 125 high-powered professionals currently working in STEM fields, with the goal of empowering current women STEM innovators and inspiring the next generation. Members of the IF/THEN® Ambassadors program will offer their empowering insights as keynote speakers during the NMSI Summer Series 2021.
To further raise awareness about the work it's doing to make STEM education and careers more accessible for all, NMSI partnered with Mediaplanet to help create its "Women in STEM" campaign. The print component of the campaign launched in today's edition of USA Today, and the digital version is available online at http://www.futureofbusinessandtech.com/campaign/women-in-stem. NMSI advertisements can be found in both the print and digital versions of the campaign.
About NMSI
Founded in 2007, the National Math and Science Initiative increases student access and achievement in rigorous courses, particularly for students furthest from opportunity, by providing evidenced-based educator training, classroom and lab supplies, and unique student study sessions led by highly accomplished teachers. The nonprofit has reached more than 2 million students and 50,000 teachers across the country through in-person, online-only, and blended services. Contact us for more information on how to bring an NMSI program to your district or school.
About Mediaplanet
Mediaplanet specializes in the creation of content marketing campaigns covering a variety of industries. We tell meaningful stories that educate our audience and position our clients as solution providers. Our unique ability to pair the right leaders with the right readers, through the right platforms, has made Mediaplanet a global content marketing powerhouse. Our award-winning stories have won the hearts of countless readers while serving as a valuable platform for brands and their missions. Just call us storytellers with a purpose. Please visit http://www.mediaplanet.com for more on who we are and what we do.
