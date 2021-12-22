CAMPBELL, Calif., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nneka Jenkins, MBA, and her team, the Nneka Jenkins Group, announced the launch of Onyx Wealth Realty and its partnership with Real Estate Experts and Side. Side is the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Onyx Wealth Realty, a future-forward firm comprising a team of well-rounded professionals, is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.
Jenkins is an experienced investor and award-winning Realtor® who consistently performs in the top 1% among her peers and has been featured on the cover of Real Producers magazine. Formerly the founder of the Nneka Jenkins Group and an integral member of Real Estate Experts, Jenkins has completed more than 300 transactions totaling $350 million. She is known for her client-focused honesty, attention to detail, devoted professionalism, marketing savvy, and deep local knowledge.
As a first-generation Nigerian-American, Jenkins has seen the racial and ethnic wealth gap, and as a real estate professional and investor, she understands how property ownership can help to close that gap by increasing the net worth of people in disadvantaged socioeconomic positions. Onyx Wealth Realty is the embodiment of her response.
"Onyx Wealth Realty is about more than real estate; it's about helping our clients create and maintain generational wealth," said Jenkins."My team and I understand what it takes to succeed in the luxury market because we've helped hundreds of people to do just that, and because we're luxury investors ourselves."
Onyx Wealth Realty specializes in the California counties of Santa Clara, Alameda, San Mateo, San Francisco, and Contra Costa and uplifts a diverse clientele that includes experienced investors, first-time buyers, luxury buyers and sellers, and Veterans Affairs and FHA borrowers. The team is on track to facilitate $200 million in sales in 2021 alone.
Partnering with Side will ensure Onyx Wealth Realty remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Onyx Wealth Realty with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Onyx Wealth Realty will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
Jenkins continued: "Wherever clients are when they begin their journey with us, our mission is to help them create a real estate portfolio that paves the way to financial freedom. By partnering with Side, we will forward that mission with access to state-of-the-art technology, marketing, administrative, and legal services, which will enable us to focus fully on providing clients top-tier professional services."
About Onyx Wealth Realty
Onyx Wealth Realty is making generational wealth possible for everyone by offering its diverse Northern California clientele deep local knowledge, resourceful professionalism, and tailored services. As Real Estate Experts, Onyx Wealth Realty agents are Neighborhood Specialists and certified in the same negotiation curriculum taught at Harvard Law. They take a data-driven, experience-informed approach to real estate and work with a spirit of abundance that they're excited to share. Onyx Wealth Realty is headquartered in Campbell, California. For more information, visit http://www.onyxwealthrealty.com.
About Side
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
