KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The latest ezW2Correction software from Halfpricesoft.com now allows companies to print multiple year correction forms on plain white paper. The 2020 version will support W2 and W3 corrections from 2011 to 2020. This is time saving as well as money saving as customers will no longer have to purchase the expensive red-ink forms. ezW2 Correction has been approved by the SSA to print on white paper for customer convenience
"ezW2 Correction 2020 is now able to print multiple year W2 and W3 Correction forms on plain white paper for customer convenience." said Halfpricesoft.com Founder, Dr. Ge.
As with all software from Halfpricesoft.com, ezW2Correction has a user-friendly design that allows customers to get started immediately after installation from
https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software.asp. The software's point-and-click simplicity makes it ideal for small business owners who have better things to do than learn complicated software.
The main features include, but are not limited to:
- ezW2Correction software can print W2C (copy 1, 2, A, B, C and D) and W3C on plain white paper (This feature is SSA-approved)
- ezW2Correction can fill data on pre-printed forms if preferred by customer
- ezW2Correction can print recipient copies into digital PDF file
- ezW2Correction supports unlimited companies, recipients and forms with one flat rate
To start a no cost or obligation test drive of ezW2Correction software, visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software.asp.
About halfpricesoft.com
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
