Noah Basketball & RSPCT Patent Lawsuit Settled.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pillar Vision, Inc., doing business as Noah Basketball, and RSPCT Basketball Technologies, Ltd. have settled their patent infringement dispute.
As part of the settlement, RSPCT has agreed to leave the United States market with respect to its shot tracking products.
Noah Basketball is a data-service provider that uses machine learning and the latest computer-vision technology to provide real-time data and feedback to improve shooting accuracy and consistency for professional and amateur basketball teams. The company is armed with years of research and data from more than two hundred and seventy million shots taken by players at all levels of the game and has a large install base that includes hundreds of college teams and over half of NBA teams. Noah Basketball products, which leverage 27 issued patents, provide a substantive method enabling players to make more shots and win more games.
