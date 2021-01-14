HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pillar Vision, Inc., doing business as Noah Basketball, and RSPCT Basketball Technologies, Ltd. have settled their patent infringement dispute.

Noah Basketball & RSPCT Patent Lawsuit Settled.

As part of the settlement, RSPCT has agreed to leave the United States market with respect to its shot tracking products.

About Noah Basketball

Noah Basketball is a data-service provider that uses machine learning and the latest computer-vision technology to provide real-time data and feedback to improve shooting accuracy and consistency for professional and amateur basketball teams. The company is armed with years of research and data from more than two hundred and seventy million shots taken by players at all levels of the game and has a large install base that includes hundreds of college teams and over half of NBA teams. Noah Basketball products, which leverage 27 issued patents, provide a substantive method enabling players to make more shots and win more games.

Contact Information

Noah Basketball
info@noahbasketball.com

 

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.