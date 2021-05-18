CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- noax's new site features a clean, modern design, improved functionality, and easy access to essential information. This helps purchasers and IT-managers make well-informed decisions about their Industrial-hardware. In addition to the product overview and numerous free case studies, tailor-made quotations can now be requested for each of the industrial computers with a few clicks.
"We are extremely pleased with the successful redesign of the website, especially because it enables purchasers and IT managers to get the information they need more quickly and easily." said Verena Schechner, noax's CEO. "When building our industrial computers, customer benefit is what drives us. We followed the same principles when building our website. We don't want our users spending much time searching for what they need, but rather find what they are looking for as quickly as possible."
The website will be updated on a regular basis with news of product launches, regulatory changes, essential client information, and corporate milestones. Visitors are encouraged to explore the website and check out the whole product range at:
https://industrial-panel-computer.com/industrial-computers/
