KADIMA, Israel, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nobio Ltd. and today announced receipt of a grant from the Israel Innovation Authority pursuant to a call issued in March 2020 for development and manufacture of innovative solutions to prevent, treat and otherwise assist in managing the COVID-19 outbreak.
The grant in the amount of $205,000 will support the development and manufacture of personal protective equipment (PPE) and long-acting surface coating, incorporating Nobio's breakthrough antimicrobial technology. Nobio's technology is on the cutting edge of antimicrobial research, utilizing patented nanoparticles that transform common materials into antimicrobial, indefinitely. Nobio's Infinix products for dental restorations (fillings) received FDA clearance last year and commercial launch is planned for the second half of 2020.
The program funded by this grant focuses on two applications. The first is personal protection equipment (PPE), with priority for antiviral facemasks, given the primary infection route of the novel coronavirus, and nonwoven fabrics, which are commonly used for protective wear. The second application is surface coatings, with long-acting, universal protection, to prevent transmission of pathogenic microorganisms, such as the novel coronavirus. Both applications will incorporate Nobio's antimicrobial technology, which uniquely provides long-lasting, potent and broad-spectrum activity.
In parallel, Nobio is working with market leading manufacturers for manufacturing the final products with the novel antimicrobial particles, which Nobio will manufacture and supply. Nobio has also begun to scale-up production capacity for its particles to meet the expected increase in demand.
"Its universal action, compatibility with many materials, and long action, make Nobio's technology well suited for multiple uses relevant for dealing with this pandemic" said Yoram Ashery, Nobio's CEO. "We prioritized these application to see that our proposed solutions reach the market as soon as possible."
About Nobio
Nobio is a material sciences company that redefines the landscape of antimicrobial products and solutions with its novel nanoparticle technology. Nobio's Infinix product line for dental restorations received FDA clearance and will be commercially available this year. Nobio is working with global industry leaders in medical, dental, consumer and other industries, transforming their products into antimicrobial, indefinitely. For more information, visit www.nobio.com
Media Contact:
Hanna Elbaz
+972-9-789-3000
hanna@nobio.com