SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NOBL Media, the credibility targeting solution for programmatic advertising that is helping brands increase reach and return on investment while reducing their inadvertent funding of misinformation, today announced it's acceptance into Newchip's renowned global accelerator program. Designed to provide all the skills and tools seed-stage founders need to rapidly fund, build and scale their companies, past accelerator cohorts averaged more than 17.5 times the average funding amount. The equity-free, fully digital accelerator has helped over 1,000 founders from 35 countries raise over $300 million in funding.
"Newchip evaluates a vast and diverse number of companies from across the globe, selecting only a small percentage to be part of our Seed Accelerator program," says Armando Vera Carvajal, Vice President of Product at Newchip. "This careful vetting process of both the business model and founder makes us an ideal partner for venture capital investors and other key stakeholders in early-stage startup financings who are looking for promising startups. Ad tech companies like NOBL can scale quickly with proper funding and guidance. We are excited for NOBL and believe they will do well at Newchip."
Launched in 2018, NOBL is on a mission to bring advertising back to credible content, resulting in getting advertisers better results with quality over quantity, and contributing to a safer, healthier Internet for the future. Through its proprietary programmatic ad targeting solution, NOBL's AI scans language on a page using criteria to decide if the quality of the content deserves an ad placement before a bid is ever made, so advertisers never pay for what they don't want. NOBL has built a high performance SaaS product, analyzed more than 5 Million web pages, and run successful campaigns with large retailers and financial services companies that have shown over 50% better cost of customer acquisition since implementing NOBL.
"Being part of the Newchip Accelerator, we are looking forward to working with the accelerator to increase our visibility with customers, partners, and investors as well as streamline our business processes," says Cedar Milazzo, CEO and Founder. "This program will help us perfect our product market fit, scale significantly, and ultimately have a positive and significant impact on how responsibly ad dollars are being spent."
# # #
About NOBL Media
NOBL is the first ad tech company founded on ethics and advertiser responsibility. NOBL is revolutionizing media buying of big brand advertisers by stopping the flow of their media dollars that have been funding hate, disinformation, and extremism and redirecting these budgets to quality and credible content. Through a proprietary programmatic ad targeting solution, NOBL empowers advertisers to spend responsibly. NOBL not only receives more clicks and a higher click-through rate, it consistently gets more conversions, lower costs and far less fraud. For more information, visit http://www.wearenobl.com.
About Newchip
Newchip is an online, global startup accelerator, led by a world-class team of entrepreneurs and investors. It was designed to provide founders with the tools needed to rapidly fund, build, and scale. Since its inception in 2019, the equity-free, remote accelerator has helped over 1,000 founders from 35+ countries raise over $300 million in funding. It has three distinct six-month accelerator programs based on company stage: Pre-Seed, Seed, and Series A. Its vast network of global investors, strategic partners, and mentors guide companies from team building and prototype development to securing high-profile VC investment, corporate partnerships, and everything in-between. To learn more visit https://launch.newchip.com/.
Media Contact
Press, NOBL Media, +1 4086576029, press@wearenobl.com
SOURCE NOBL Media