DENVER, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Engage Mobilize, Inc. (ENGAGE), a cloud-based digital field management, procurement, and electronic ticketing platform built for the oil and gas industry and Noble Energy have jointly released a case study showing the impacts of the ENGAGE solution. This study is an industry-leading example of how infusing digital solutions into workflows safely and responsibly increases productivity, reduces emissions and costs, and saves their employees time.
Opening Summary:
As volatile as the O&G industry can be, it has never been more important for E&P's to safely and responsibly improve efficiency and reduce impacts in their operations. In the fall of 2019, Noble Energy began using ENGAGE's cloud-based digital field-management platform to transport their crude oil and production water in the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin. Using ENGAGE, Noble is now able to digitally schedule, track and approve their liquid transfer jobs, with limited manual inputs. Additionally, Noble service providers were equipped with an ENGAGE interface that allows them to access real-time job information, streamlining the field ticketing process for both sides.
By integrating with Noble SCADA systems, jobs are predictively scheduled down to the minute, allowing haulers to pull crude and water at the optimal time to maximize loads. This study analyzes Noble's water and crude jobs over the course of ten months. The first four months reflects data prior to Noble using ENGAGE's software, and the last six months highlights after ENGAGE was fully implemented. This analysis shows operational improvements by increasing the average barrels per load, reducing short loads and reducing the number of trucks required to provide the same level of service.
About ENGAGE:
ENGAGE is a cloud-based field management platform that digitalizes workflows end to end. Streamlining operator and vendor communications and processes allows more accurate accounting, reporting and planning and improves visibility into operations for all parties. ENGAGE is the leading solution for the oilfield, managing over 100 different service types.
About Noble:
Noble Energy is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company committed to meeting the world's growing energy needs and delivering leading returns to shareholders. The Company operates a high-quality portfolio of assets onshore in the United States and offshore in the Eastern Mediterranean and off the west coast of Africa. Founded more than 85 years ago, Noble Energy is guided by its values, its commitment to safety, and respect for stakeholders, communities and the environment. For more information on how the Company fulfills its purpose: Energizing the World, Bettering People's Lives®, visit www.nblenergy.com
