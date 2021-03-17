ATLANTA, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Noble Systems Corporation, a global leader in omnichannel contact center technology solutions, is the recipient of TMC's "2021 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award" for Noble® IVR Virtual Assistant. The award is presented by CUSTOMER magazine.
The CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award recognizes vendors that are advancing the call center, CRM and teleservices industries one solution at a time. The award highlights products which enable their clients to meet and exceed the expectations of their customers.
Noble IVR Virtual Assistant offers relief for companies dealing with high inbound call volumes and limited agent resources. Managing hold times and customer satisfaction is a common challenge for contact centers, and many studies have shown the impact of long wait times on customer churn. One survey found that 60% of respondents would not wait more than one minute before abandoning, and another showed that 76% of respondents said that just one unpleasant contact center experience was likely to make them take their business elsewhere. With the COVID-19 pandemic, hold times have only gotten worse, as many businesses have seen a significant impact on their customer service and contact center teams, with many experiencing reduced resources available and a sharp increase in calls.
Noble IVR VA can be a powerful tool for combatting long hold queues. A well-tuned IVR can provide a number of benefits for the call center, including reducing costs and improving efficiency, while fostering customer loyalty and retention. It can also provide self-service options that allow customers to help themselves, providing faster service and reducing workloads on agents. Noble IVR VA extends the functionality to help provide a better customer experience, adding the benefits of advanced Automated Callback features. It acts as a Virtual Assistant, offering the caller information on where they are in the queue, and can give an estimated wait time, so they know how long to expect to be on hold. The assistant can then offer the caller the option to receive an automated return call, rather than waiting on the phone.
One Noble customer was able to significantly decrease call abandons with the IVR solution, saying, "We've seen a massive reduction in abandons just by providing an estimated hold time. Our Abandon rate used to be 12%. Now it is down to 4-5%."
"Long hold times have a negative impact on the customer experience, and often results in customer churn. Intelligent tools, such as IVR and self-service features help meet customer demands for instant information and 24/7/365 service. Automated Callback technology is a great option for mitigating long holds, relieving frustration, and showing both agents and customers that you value their time," said Chris Hodges, SVP sales and marketing at Noble Systems. "We greatly appreciate TMC's recognition of our continued product innovation and commitment to providing solutions that help companies improve performance and create a better customer experience."
"On behalf of TMC and CUSTOMER magazine, it is my pleasure to honor Noble Systems with a 2021 Product of the Year Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Its IVR Virtual Assistant solution to automate response processing has proven deserving of this elite status and I look forward to continued innovation from Noble in 2021 and beyond."
About Noble Systems
Noble Systems Corporation is a global leader in the customer communications industry, providing innovative solutions for Contact Center, Workforce Engagement, Analytics, and Gamification technologies. Tens of thousands of agents at client installations worldwide use Noble platforms to manage millions of customer contacts each day. Noble offers a unified suite of inbound, outbound, and omnichannel contact processing, strategy planning, resource management, and compliance tools for companies of all sizes. Our premise, cloud, and innovative premise/cloud hybrid platforms include ACD, predictive dialing, blended processing, recording and monitoring, IVR, messaging, interaction analytics, robotic process automation and decisioning, workforce management, and gamification. With a portfolio of more than 210 patents and growing, Noble leads the way in pioneering solutions for the contact center market. For more information, contact Lee Allum at 1.888.8NOBLE8 or visit http://www.noblesystems.com.
About CUSTOMER magazine and TMC
TMC's CUSTOMER magazine premiered in September 2012 and is the industry's definitive source for news, product information, and strategies for communications that engage customers and potential customers. Each issue includes news and insights on the latest developments in agent training, analytics, ERP, IVR, social CRM solutions, mobile apps, workforce management and more. Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. For more information about TMC, visit http://www.tmcnet.com.
