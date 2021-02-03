ATLANTA, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Noble Systems Corporation, a global leader in omnichannel contact center technology solutions, has been named a 2021 Remote Work Pioneer by TMCnet. The award recognizes the Noble Cloud Contact Center solution for its ability to support the massive increase in Remote Working brought on by the Coronavirus Pandemic.
"Recognizing leaders in the advancement of remote working software, TMC is proud to announce Noble Cloud Contact Center as a recipient of the 1st Annual Remote Work Pioneer Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Noble Systems is being honored for their achievement in bringing innovation and excellence to the market, while leveraging the latest technology trends."
The Noble Cloud Contact Center offers a quick work-from-home transition and allows companies to support remote agents while providing business continuity. With the Noble Cloud CC, the entire agent team can be setup to work from home in a matter of days. Noble Cloud enables companies to move their contact center to a work-from-home environment quickly, so they can respond to changing conditions, meet business restrictions, support employee safety and flexibility, keep operations going, and maintain productivity. Noble Cloud CC offers:
- Work-from-home agents with quick deployment of enterprise-class cloud contact center technology
- SmartStart® program for go-live in as little as two days
- No hardware for no hassle, easy scaling
- 100% uptime SLA for superior reliability
- Complete solutions featuring ACD, IVR & interaction recording solutions
Chris Hodges, SVP sales and marketing, said "Noble's Cloud Contact Center brings a highly-attractive solution for today's challenging business environment, adding the flexibility and benefits of CCaaS technologies with all of the power and functionality of our proven premise system. We've helped companies with thousands of agents transition from the call center to work from home quickly, allowing them to continue serving their customers. One Noble client moved more than 2,000 agents to 100% WFH within a week, and another shifted its entire customer service and appointment setting operations in less than 24 hours. We are honored to be included in TMC's roundup of premier solutions to support remote working teams."
About Noble Systems
Noble Systems Corporation is a global leader in the customer communications industry, providing innovative solutions for Contact Center, Workforce Engagement, Analytics, and Gamification technologies. Tens of thousands of agents at client installations worldwide use Noble platforms to manage millions of customer contacts each day. Noble offers a unified suite of inbound, outbound, and omnichannel contact processing, strategy planning, resource management, and compliance tools for companies of all sizes. Our premise, cloud, and innovative premise/cloud hybrid platforms include ACD, predictive dialing, blended processing, recording and monitoring, IVR, messaging, interaction analytics, robotic process automation and decisioning, workforce management, and gamification. With a portfolio of more than 210 patents and growing, Noble leads the way in pioneering solutions for the contact center market. For more information, contact Lee Allum at 1.888.8NOBLE8 or visit noblesystems.com.
About TMC
Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC, visit http://www.tmcnet.com.
Media Contact
Lee Allum, Noble Systems, 4048511331, lallum@noblesystems.com
Tina Tomberlin, Noble Systems, 4048511331 x1374, ttomberlin@noblesystems.com
SOURCE Noble Systems