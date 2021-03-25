ATLANTA, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Noble Systems Corporation, a global leader in omnichannel contact center technology solutions, has released a new ebook titled "Enterprise Contact Center Strategies for Healthcare Organizations", which discusses how technology can help healthcare organizations can meet changing patient demands for more streamlined patient services.
With three decades of experience in innovation for the customer experience, Noble can provide the tools to create a more personalized patient journey, helping improve patient acquisition and retention, driving high-value service line growth, and extending patient lifetime value. The company's Noble Contact Center solution was recently selected by healthcare providers CHRISTUS St. Vincent Hospital and Physicians Immediate Care to help improve their patient lifecycle management. The Noble Gamification solution was recently selected by Americollect, a leading servicer for patient revenue, to improve employee engagement.
Healthcare contact centers, most often the first point of patient contact, are typically tasked with handling a wide range of functions. They answer for everything from call routing to scheduling appointments, triage, admissions, referrals and billing questions. Many struggle to meet all of these needs. Additional demands of the coronavirus pandemic and transitioning to an at-home workforce have tested their limits even further.
Hospital administrators in today's healthcare environment are laser-focused on a top priority: Improving the patient experience. A recent survey indicated that 81% of hospital and health system executives identified improving the patient experience as a high priority for their organization. Good communication is essential to the patient experience and positive outcomes.
The use of fragmented contact center technologies can obstruct good communication, prevent efficiencies, and diminish patient satisfaction, undermining your investment in the systems and throwing up a roadblock in your path to improve patient care. A unified approach pays off for the enterprise, patients, and employees. Noble's new "Enterprise Contact Center Strategies for Healthcare Organizations" ebook shows how creating a vibrant, integrated contact center technology framework can ultimately lead to an improved patient experience. It also provides opportunities to reduce IT costs, increase efficiencies, and improve revenue collection.
Noble's powerful technology solutions for the Healthcare industry give you the tools to enhance agent productivity, save resources, improve appointment scheduling, increase payments on patient accounts, and improve the patient experience with more proactive service. Our robust suite of omnichannel contact center, workforce engagement, and analytics tools help you manage the entire patient lifecycle, from revenue management to relationship management.
Chris Hodges, SVP sales and marketing, said: "Noble Systems has been in the customer contact technology business for more than thirty years, and we've worked with numerous healthcare organizations. Today's healthcare consumers want better and more personalized care, more access to information and lower costs. There is also a range of growing trends in healthcare patient services, such as cloud-based healthcare contact centers to eliminate business interruption and omnichannel communications to create an experiential patient journey. Health systems need to deliver consistent, positive patient experiences each and every time, regardless of how that communication with patients and customers happens. Whether you're a hospital, medical group, or service bureau specializing in medical accounts, Noble can provide the tools you need to create a productive, connected and efficient healthcare services operation."
Learn more about Noble Systems' exciting offers for healthcare organizations and see more customer success stories and testimonials at http://www.noblesystems.com/resources/healthcare-solutions.
About Noble Systems
Noble Systems Corporation is a global leader in the customer communications industry, providing innovative solutions for Contact Center, Workforce Engagement, Analytics, and Gamification technologies. Tens of thousands of agents at client installations worldwide use Noble platforms to manage millions of customer contacts each day. Noble offers a unified suite of inbound, outbound, and omnichannel contact processing, strategy planning, resource management, and compliance tools for companies of all sizes. Our premise, cloud, and innovative premise/cloud hybrid platforms include ACD, predictive dialing, blended processing, recording and monitoring, IVR, messaging, interaction analytics, robotic process automation and decisioning, workforce management, and gamification. With a portfolio of more than 210 patents and growing, Noble leads the way in pioneering solutions for the contact center market. For more information, contact Lee Allum at 1.888.8NOBLE8 or visit http://www.noblesystems.com.
Media Contact
Lee Allum, Noble Systems, 4048511331, lallum@noblesystems.com
Tina Tomberlin, Noble Systems, 4048511331, ttomberlin@noblesystems.com
SOURCE Noble Systems