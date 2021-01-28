ATLANTA, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Noble Systems Corporation, a global leader in omnichannel contact center technology solutions, is excited to announce that its innovative Noble® Gamified Learning Management System (GLMS) has received the 2020 Workforce Optimization Innovation Award, presented by CUSTOMER magazine and TMC.
The CUSTOMER Workforce Optimization Innovation Awards recognize vendors that are emerging as the true leaders in this evolving Workforce Optimization trend. The winning solutions provide exemplary business management tools, advancing the call center, CRM and teleservices industries. The award highlights products which enable their clients to meet and exceed the expectations of their customers.
Noble's Gamified Learning Management System (GLMS) enables organizations to scale and accelerate learning across the entire enterprise. We combine gamified learning tools and an employee survey engine with the ability to easily load training material or build new content and assign it to individuals or teams – so companies can motivate their team members to complete training to meet goals. Noble's powerful GLMS ties directly to our robust collection of game mechanics, helping create highly motivated learners. Noble GLMS is a part of the Noble Gamification employee engagement suite, which is available in cloud, premise, and hybrid configurations.
- Accelerate Learning using Game Mechanics
- Create Content for Different Teaching Applications
- Build or Upload Content and Distribute Instantly
- Track Progress & Accountability
"We are excited to have our powerful gamified learning toolset recognized by TMC as an innovative tool for helping companies optimize their workforce," said Chris Hodges, SVP sales and marketing. "Especially with the events of the past year, the contact center industry has been quickly increasing its adoption rate for agent-focused solutions, investing in tools that enrich the employee experience. Noble GLMS helps companies add value to their training programs, making them more engaging to reduce onboarding time, increase compliance adherence, reduce costs, and deploy new programs more quickly."
"On behalf of both TMC and CUSTOMER magazine, it is my pleasure to honor Noble Systems with a Workforce Optimization Innovation Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "The Noble GLMS solution has proven deserving of this elite status and I look forward to their continued innovation in 2021 and beyond."
About Noble Systems
Noble Systems Corporation is a global leader in the customer communications industry, providing innovative solutions for Contact Center, Workforce Engagement, Analytics, and Gamification technologies. Tens of thousands of agents at client installations worldwide use Noble platforms to manage millions of customer contacts each day. Noble offers a unified suite of inbound, outbound, and omnichannel contact processing, strategy planning, resource management, and compliance tools for companies of all sizes. Our premise, cloud, and innovative premise/cloud hybrid platforms include ACD, predictive dialing, blended processing, recording and monitoring, IVR, messaging, interaction analytics, robotic process automation and decisioning, workforce management, and gamification. With a portfolio of more than 210 patents and growing, Noble leads the way in pioneering solutions for the contact center market. For more information, contact Lee Allum at 1.888.8NOBLE8 or visit http://www.noblesystems.com.
About CUSTOMER magazine and TMC
TMC's CUSTOMER magazine premiered in September 2012 and is the industry's definitive source for news, product information, and strategies for communications that engage customers and potential customers. Each issue includes news and insights on the latest developments in agent training, analytics, ERP, IVR, social CRM solutions, mobile apps, workforce management and more. Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. For more information about TMC, visit http://www.tmcnet.com.
Media Contact
Lee Allum, Noble Systems, 4048511331, lallum@noblesystems.com
Tina Tomberlin, Noble Systems, 4048511331, ttomberlin@noblesystems.com
SOURCE Noble Systems