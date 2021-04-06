RESTON, Va., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Noblis, a leading provider of science, technology and strategy services to the federal government, has named Michael Koroluk as director of business development for its homeland security mission area. Koroluk will report to Jordin Cohen, vice president of Noblis' homeland security mission area, and will be responsible for setting and implementing strategies that support evolving customer missions and drive growth across the portfolio.
As a former component-level chief of staff for the Department of Homeland Security, Koroluk brings more than a decade of executive-level experience in strategic, operational and growth management for high-profile organizations and programs. "Mike is an accomplished leader that brings real credibility and actionable strategies for enhancing customer support and capturing new growth opportunities," said Cohen.
Koroluk has previously led business development and capture efforts across homeland security, federal/civilian, defense and intelligence markets and diverse capability offerings for large, mid- and small-sized federal government contractors such as, Firebird AST, Belcan, Schafer, BAE Systems, and Detica. Before that he served in several positions under the administration of President George W. Bush.
"We look forward to the contributions Mike will make to help solve our clients' mission-critical challenges and to the growth he will bring to Noblis' homeland security portfolio," said Matt Salter, Noblis vice president of business development.
Koroluk earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the State University of New York at Geneseo.
