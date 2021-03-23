RESTON, Va., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Noblis, a leading provider of science, technology and strategy services to the federal government, today named Heather Williams as its senior marketing and communications executive. In this role, Williams will lead the company's integrated marketing and communications team and set the strategy for advancing its internal communications, brand recognition and overall position among key stakeholders. She will report to Noblis vice president of business development, Matt Salter, and partner closely with the company's executive leadership team.
"Noblis has experienced a great deal of growth over the past five years, and we look to continue that growth into the future. As we expand our capabilities and our footprint in the federal space, it is important that our brand and reputation as a thought leader and trusted partner remain strong and grow with us," said Amr ElSawy, Noblis president and CEO. "Heather's expertise elevating brands and driving strategic campaigns will help us do that."
"Heather brings the experience and innovation needed to develop and launch strategic marcom campaigns to further drive our business goals, stakeholder engagements and brand awareness," Salter said. "These skills—in addition to her passion for and commitment to the mission—will be especially valuable as we continue to both introduce and elevate our brand in target markets."
"Noblis has an impressive team, a strong foundation and solid vision for growth," Williams said. "I'm excited to join the company and for the opportunity to help further engage employees and elevate the innovative ideas and solutions they bring to address ever-evolving government mission needs."
Prior to joining Noblis, Williams was the director of employee, leadership and functional communications for Northrop Grumman's Mission Systems sector where she led global communications strategies and campaigns to support the sector's overall strategy, growth, change management, employee engagement and talent acquisition initiatives. Before that, Williams held various marcom leadership positions for government contractors such as, KeyW (now Jacobs), CSC (the predecessor company to DXC Technology) and ARINC (now Collins Aerospace).
Williams graduated cum laude from Frostburg State University, part of the University System of Maryland, where she earned a bachelor of science degree in English.
ABOUT NOBLIS
Noblis is a dynamic science, technology, and strategy organization dedicated to creating forward-thinking technical and advisory solutions in the public interest. We bring the best of scientific thought, management, and engineering expertise together in an environment of independence and objectivity to deliver enduring impact on federal missions. Noblis works with a wide range of government clients in the defense, intelligence, homeland security and federal civil sectors. Together with our wholly owned subsidiary, Noblis ESI, we tackle the nation's toughest problems and apply advanced solutions to our clients' most critical missions.
Media Contact
Jennie Doran, Noblis, 703-610-2906, jennie.doran@noblis.org
SOURCE Noblis