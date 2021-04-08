RESTON, Va., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Noblis, a leading provider of science, technology and strategy services to the federal government, today announced that it has been ranked as the number one Best Places to Work in Washington, D.C. and has also been recognized among the top 25 Best Engineering Teams by Comparably, a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site. The recognition is part of Comparably's 2021 awards and the rankings for both lists are based on an anonymous rating by Noblis employees, and then compared against thousands of other companies in the ranking.
"Everything we do at Noblis is for the best of reasons. To see our company in the top spot for Best Places to Work in D.C. is incredibly validating," said Amr ElSawy president and CEO, Noblis. "Further, as a company with engineering as a core competency, we are proud to have our engineering teams recognized for their innovative work and significant contributions to our clients' critical missions."
For both awards, Comparably measures nearly 20 different workplace culture categories, from compensation, leadership and work-life balance to professional development opportunities and perks and benefits. All ratings were given during the COVID-19 pandemic (March 2020 through March 2021), making this list especially relevant for current employees and job seekers looking for a great place to work.
"These awards – and others we have received in 2020 – are a real honor," said Debbie Drake, vice president and chief people officer, Noblis. "They truly demonstrate our commitment to creating a diverse and inclusive culture where all of our employees feel valued, engaged, excited and highly committed to Noblis and our clients' missions."
Noblis also continues to rank year-over-year on the Washington Post's list of Top Workplaces in the Washington, D.C. area. Despite the challenges of 2020, the company was named again, making it their seventh consecutive year in a row. These awards follow other workplace recognition Noblis has received including being named to WayUp's 2020 Top 100 Internship Program list and as one of the 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for the ninth time. Noblis continuously seeks top talent to help our clients solve problems of national significance. Individuals interested in joining the Noblis team may visit the company's career site, careers.noblis.org, for information on current opportunities and what to expect.
ABOUT NOBLIS
Noblis is a dynamic science, technology, and strategy organization dedicated to creating forward-thinking technical and advisory solutions in the public interest. We bring the best of scientific thought, management, and engineering expertise together in an environment of independence and objectivity to deliver enduring impact on federal missions. Noblis works with a wide range of government clients in the defense, intelligence, homeland security and federal civil sectors. Together with our wholly owned subsidiary, Noblis ESI, we tackle the nation's toughest problems and apply advanced solutions to our clients' most critical missions.
