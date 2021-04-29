RESTON, Va., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Noblis, a leading provider of science, technology and strategy services to the federal government, has been named a 2021 USA Top Workplace. This award honors nationally recognized companies that prioritize a people-centered culture and give employees a voice. The selection is based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party survey administered by Energage, LLC, which measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution and connection.
In addition to being named a Top Workplace, Noblis was also recognized with workplace culture awards for Appreciation, Direction, Values and Empowering Employees.
"We are proud to make this national list in its inaugural year and excited to have the recognition from our employees," said Amr ElSawy, president and CEO, Noblis. "It is particularly gratifying that we continue to be recognized as a top employer, especially given the challenges of the past year due to the pandemic. We continue to raise the bar on fostering an inclusive, engaging culture and ethical workplace and are pleased to see our employees recognize this in their feedback."
"The feedback we receive from employees as a result of this yearly survey is so important and provides us with opportunity to take actions to maintain our standing as a top workplace," said Debbie Drake, vice president and chief people officer, Noblis. "Being able to anticipate our employees' needs and give them an enriching environment contributes greatly to our retention and recruitment. It also inspires all of us to continue delivering outstanding contributions to our clients' missions."
This is the inaugural year for this nationwide Top Workplaces list. Noblis has also been recognized as a Top Workplace in the Greater Washington D.C. area for seven years in a row by The Washington Post. Noblis was also recognized for the tenth time by Ethisphere as one of the 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies. Additionally, over the past year we have received numerous awards from Comparably including the #1 ranked "Best Place to Work" in Washington D.C., one of the Top 50 large companies across North America with the "Best Engineering Teams", the "Happiest Employees", the "Best Work-Life Balance", and the "Top 100 highest-rated CEOs". Comparably ratings are based on employee feedback and compared to thousands of other companies. Individuals interested in joining the Noblis team may visit the company's career site, careers.noblis.org, for current opportunities and to learn more about our company culture.
Noblis is a dynamic science, technology, and strategy organization dedicated to creating forward-thinking technical and advisory solutions in the public interest. We bring the best of scientific thought, management, and engineering expertise together in an environment of independence and objectivity to deliver enduring impact on federal missions. Noblis works with a wide range of government clients in the defense, intelligence, homeland security and federal civil sectors. Together with our wholly owned subsidiary, Noblis ESI, we tackle the nation's toughest problems and apply advanced solutions to our clients' most critical missions.
