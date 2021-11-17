SOMERVILLE, Mass., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NODAR, the leading provider of multi-camera 3D vision technology, today announced that they won the Tech.AD USA 2021 Award. The award highlighted a collaboration between NODAR and Inalfa Roof Systems, a global roof systems supplier owned by Beijing Hainachuan Automotive Parts Co., Ltd. The companies integrated NODAR's camera-based, high-performance 3D vision technology as an option in future roof systems for leading OEM's in the automotive industry. The Tech.AD USA Award exclusively honors extraordinary projects in the automotive industry and celebrates exceptional solutions & innovations.
"We are excited to have been given this honor by Tech.AD," says NODAR Chief Executive Officer Leaf Jiang. "The award provides testimony that NODAR is disrupting the automotive industry with unique camera-based technology able to satisfy the performance, safety, and pricing demands of the ADAS and AV markets, and in particular outperforms LiDAR and monocular camera solutions in common situations critical to human safety."
The partnership with NODAR and Inalfa Roof Systems aims to provide OEMs with real-time 3D sensing that offers the industry the most accurate and complete measurement of objects around the vehicle. NODAR's technology can sense a 10cm object from 150m away and is the most advanced long-range camera-based solution on the market to date, supporting accurate range measurement up to 1,000 meters. Inalfa Roof Systems has been an automotive systems supplier to OEMs for over 70 years and is currently the industry's 3rd largest roof supplier, having a presence in three continents.
"We are pleased to have been part of this award, demonstrating to the automotive industry that innovation can be amplified when two companies collaborate together,"says Stephan Vervoort, Innovation Manager at Inalfa Roof Systems Group.
About NODAR
NODAR is the leading provider of camera-based 3D vision software technology and is a crucial component in the development of ADAS and autonomous vehicles bringing safety, advanced performance, and cost-effectiveness to the automotive market. NODAR's 3D vision platform delivers reliable, ultra-precise, and real-time 3D sensing at a long-range (up to 1000 meters), providing LiDAR-quality at the price point of camera technology. NODAR uniquely provides long-range, high-density, high frame-rate 3D data and can detect any object as small as 10cm at 150m range. Its high performance makes it an ideal solution for forward collision warning, path planning, automatic emergency braking, traffic jam assist, VRU detection, and parking valet. NODAR was founded in 2018 and backed by Rhapsody Venture Partners, Plug and Play Tech Center, and Cherrystone Angel Group. For more information, please visit http://www.nodarsensor.com.
About Inalfa Roof Systems
Inalfa Roof Systems is a global automotive roof systems manufacturer, based in Venray, the Netherlands, with factories and development centers in Europe, Northern America and Asia. With over 800 life patents and a global market share of approximately 25%, Inalfa delivers roof systems to almost every major car and truck manufacturer in the world. Since 2011 Inalfa Roof Systems is part of Beijing Hainachuan Automotive Parts Co., Ltd., one of the biggest suppliers of automotive parts in China. The strategic acquisition of Inalfa further diversifies BHAP's product portfolio, strengthens its R&D and marketing capabilities as well as its competitiveness. For more information, please visit http://www.inalfa.com.
