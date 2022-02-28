MUNICH, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Node-H GmbH, the RAN Software specialist, and T&W, the Chinese vendor of wideband communications products, have cooperated to create an All-in-One 5G Standalone Enterprise Small cell. The cell has been interoperability tested with a number of core networks. The cell is simple and robust, and offers a flexible approach to the management of the cell, so that System Integrators can easily incorporate the cell into their 5G Campus offerings.
Many initial enterprise deployments of 5G will be with relatively few cells, so the cost of the All-in-One solution scales proportionally with the network. The All-in-One cell can be used in deployments from just a few cells up to hundreds or thousands. Node-H has experience with deployments ranging from thousands of 4G enterprise cells at mobile network operators, to hundreds of thousands of cells in residential applications.
5G Standalone private networks are the first environment to unleash the full capability of 5G technology, such as the huge data capacity and short latency times that are designed into 5G networks. This contrasts with country-wide Non-Standalone 5G which leverages 4G, but compromises the capacity and latency compared to 5G Standalone networks. Along with legislation which eases the deployment of private networks, this is driving the uptake of 5G Standalone networks to provide unparalleled speed, latency and robustness in enterprise and industrial use cases.
T&W has developed the All-in-One 5G Enterprise Small cell using Qualcomm's 5G FSM100 System-on-a-chip technology, which can deliver products at a price point closer to Wifi than traditional FPGA-based 5G technology. Node-H's scalable 5G CU and DU software makes the T&W cell into a complete 5G base station which can be connected directly to a private 5G core. The All-in-one 5G Enterprise small cells will allow campuses, hospitals, offices, smart factories and other industrial locations to benefit from powerful private 5G networks. A complementary outdoor cell will cover carparks, the area between buildings or on the periphery of the campus.
Headquartered in Munich, Germany, Node-H is a supplier of carrier-grade RAN, proven by multiple deployments of Enterprise products at prominent mobile network operators. Node-H is participating in the "CampusOS" project which is funded by the German Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection (BMWK). The goal of the project is to create a digital eco-system based on 5G Standalone technology to help German companies and organisations deploy modern campus networks based on open radio technologies and interoperable network components.
"The Bundesnetzagentur has created a huge market opportunity through lightly-licensed spectrum, and now the BMWK is following through by empowering German industry to make full use of this," said Mike Cronin, CEO of Node-H. Over the next 3 years, 22 partners from industry and research will test different operating models, develop reference architectures, and evaluate the interoperability and performance of integrated solutions in reference test beds and application-specific industrial scenarios such as factory automation, agriculture and construction.
About Node-H
Node-H GmbH is a specialist software company focused on Radio Access Network (RAN) software. The company has a software portfolio covering 5G, 4G and 3G technologies for enterprise and public small cells. The high-performance, fully integrated software was designed for cost-optimized SoC small cells platforms to help device manufacturers achieve fast time-to-market with a proven carrier-grade solution. Node-H is privately funded and based in Munich, Germany. For more information, please visit http://www.node-h.com.
About Shenzhen Gongjin Electronics Co., Ltd. (T&W)
As a global leading developer and manufacturer of wideband communication products, T&W expands its Small cell product line from 4G to 5G. T&W is a large provider of access products to the telecommunication industry providing solutions to several tier-one service providers. In 2021 T&W yearly revenues exceeded $1.7 billion. For more information, see https://twsz.com/.
Media Contact
Mike Cronin, Node-H GmbH, +49 1608588250, mike.cronin@node-h.com
SOURCE Node-H GmbH