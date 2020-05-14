DUBLIN, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nokia 4G AirScale BBU" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Nokia Networks 4G AirScale Digital Baseband Unit (BBU). The configuration of the 4G AirScale is:

  • AMIA Subrack
  • ASIA Common Plug In Unit
  • ABIA Capacity Plug In Unit

Features

  • System Functional Description
  • System Level Block Diagrams
  • High Level Mechanical Analysis
    • Heat Sink
  • High Level PCB Analysis
  • Component Diagrams
    • Semiconductor/component locations on PCB
  • High Level Bill of Materials
    • Semiconductor ICs (ASICs, FPGAs, memory, logic, power, etc.)
    • Passive/other components (Transformers, Power inductors, Power capacitors, power/datacom/optical connectors)
    • Complete Part Number/Marking
    • Component Manufacturer Identification
    • Function Component Description
    • Package Type
  • Excludes analysis of low power passive chip resistors, capacitors, and inductors

Key Topics Covered

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

  • Active/Passive Component Summary

CHAPTER 1: NOKIA AIRSCALE SYSTEM MODULE

  • Overview of AirScale BTS Portfolio

CHAPTER 2: AMIA SUBRACK

  • AMIA Guiderails
  • ASIx Blind Slot Frame
  • ABIx Blind Slot Frame
  • AMIA Chassis: External Views and Dimensions
  • AMIA Chassis: Backplane and Fan Units
  • AMIA Backplane

CHAPTER 3: ASIA PLUG IN UNIT

  • ASIA Front Panel & Handles
  • Power Supply Unit (PSU)
  • PSU Top Cover Heatsink
  • PSU Bottom FCTJ Heatsink
  • PSU Printed Circuit Board Analysis
  • PSU Input DC Voltage Connector Assembly
  • PSU DC Busbar Assembly
  • ASIA FCTJ PCB
  • eUSB Flash Card
  • OCXO Module
  • ASIA FCTJ Bottom Cover

CHAPTER 4: ABIA

  • ABIA Front Panel
  • ABIA FSPJ Heatsink
  • ABIA FSPJ Cover
  • ABIA FSPJ PCB

