NEW ORLEANS, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Over the past several years, IDScan.net has grown from the vision of its co-founders, CEO Denis Petrov and CTO Andrey Stanovnov, into a world-recognized leader in the fast-growing field of information gathering and identity verification. They began the enterprise in a garage, becoming active participants in the New Orleans tech ecosystem and advancing through The Idea Village and Launch Pad before setting up their global headquarters in the University of New Orleans Research & Technology Park. This past quarter, they expanded onto another floor, hired eight employees, and launched several products.
This latest growth represents a key stage in the company's burgeoning global leadership that comes on the heels of an expansion announced just over a year ago. Today, IDScan.net employs some 70 people across offices in New Orleans, Las Vegas, Seattle and Europe.
"At a time when many are struggling as a result of the economic crisis brought on by the pandemic, we are grateful to have been able to quickly pivot, grow, and help our customers meet the new challenges of the day with our cutting-edge contactless technologies," he continued.
Petrov credits the company's success to a culture of innovation that empowers team members to build on IDScan.net's proven technology to create new solutions. Most recently, the company announced the development of apps to aid in healthcare providers in administering the COVID-19 vaccine and businesses in ensuring visitors are healthy.
"While taking on a new floor with additional workspace and dedicated logistics area is significant, this is first and foremost a people story," said Petrov. "We've added highly recognized and respected talent to our team who are helping take our business to the next level."
IDScan.net's new global headquarters stretches across two floors at the University of New Orleans Research & Technology Park.
"We have been thrilled to witness IDScan.net's growth throughout the years as it has continued to expand within the UNO Research and Technology Park," said Rebecca Conwell, the president and CEO of the UNO Research & Technology Foundation. "IDScan.net is a New Orleans success story and emblematic of the power of our local tech sector to lead nationally. We are especially proud to see two UNO alumni doing so well, and we are grateful for their collaboration and for giving the next generation UNO students opportunities for professional growth through internships and careers."
Among others, the most recent round of IDScan.net hires include:
Joshua Sheetz as Director of Software Engineering. Sheetz has been a developer for over 10 years, most recently working as the lead developer for the New Orleans Saints. He has been recognized for exceptional work in the field by both the Saints organization and his previous employer, the Miami Dolphins.
Brain Mulhall as a Senior Software Engineer. He has worked in software development since graduating with a double major in computer science and math from the University of Connecticut in 2014. Mulhall has expertise in multiple programming languages and has managed teams of developers.
Benjamin Johnson as an IT support specialist. He brings his experience as general manager and IT support specialist for Dibbz Gaming Center and Computer Repair.
IDScan.net's core technology allows organizations to simply swipe an individual's ID to harvest information and verify it within seconds with 100 percent accuracy. Its solutions have been approved by the TSA and FBI and are in use worldwide, in industries including gaming, hospitality, retail, finance and education.
"We're constantly looking for ways to make advanced technologies simple, seamless and more accessible to a wider range of businesses and organizations in ways that can be configured to the needs of each enterprise," said Petrov. "We're excited about our new team members and what this will mean for our continued growth."
"It's even more gratifying to me personally, that we're expanding and contributing to the growing tech community here in New Orleans, my adopted hometown and a place that's been so good to us and so helpful in our success," he continued.
About IDScan.net
IDScan.net is a leading developer of identity verification and information gathering technologies. With a mission of creating a safer and smarter world, the company has enhanced environments and experiences for over 6,000 clients including IBM, Shell, AMC Theaters, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, Dave & Busters, and many more of the world's most trusted brands.
Since 2003, the company's team of industry specialists has pioneered technology that anticipates the rapidly evolving needs of leaders across all industries – from gaming and hospitality, to retail, finance, and education – developing more than 300 custom applications and the industry's leading and most up-to-date library of global ID formats. The company's technology has been approved by the TSA.
