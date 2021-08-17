NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that New Orleans-based IDScan.net is recognized on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
"As a completely boot-strapped company, it is a great honor to be recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in the U.S.," said Denis Petrov, the CEO of IDScan.net. "What started as an idea in our garage has grown into a leading company that develops identity verification and information-gathering technologies."
Over the past several years, IDScan.net has grown from the vision of its co-founders, CEO Denis Petrov and CTO Andrey Stanovnov, into a world-recognized leader in the fast-growing field of information gathering and identity verification. They began the enterprise in a garage, becoming active participants in the New Orleans tech ecosystem and advancing through The Idea Village and Launch Pad before setting up their global headquarters in the University of New Orleans Research & Technology Park, now known as The Beach at UNO. This past quarter, IDScan.net expanded onto another floor, hired eight employees, and launched several products.
This latest growth represents a key stage in the company's burgeoning global leadership that comes on the heels of an expansion announced just over a year ago. Today, IDScan.net employs some 70 people across offices in New Orleans, Las Vegas, Seattle and Europe.
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
About IDScan.net
IDScan.net is a leading developer of identity verification and information-gathering technologies. With a mission of creating a safer and smarter world, the company has enhanced environments and experiences for over 6,000 clients including IBM, Shell, AMC Theaters, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, Dave & Busters, and many more of the world's most trusted brands.
Since 2003, the company's team of industry specialists has pioneered technology that anticipates the rapidly evolving needs of leaders across all industries – from gaming and hospitality, to retail, finance, and education – developing more than 300 custom applications and the industry's leading and most up-to-date library of global ID formats.
Media Contact
Shannon Pilgrim, IDScan.net, 5044340222, press@idscan.net
SOURCE IDScan.net