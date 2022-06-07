Showcasing Angie Voice Assistant and Smart Thermostat Integration at HITEC Orlando
LOS ANGELES, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nomadix® Inc., a technology leader in hospitality and multi-tenant industries, and Telkonet, a leader of intelligent automation solutions designed to optimize comfort, operational analytics, and energy efficiency for commercial markets, today announced a new integration to create smart in-room experiences for hotels and their guests. Guests can now use their voices to set Telkonet smart thermostats to their preferences, for comfort and accessibility, via Angie in-room voice assistants. The combined solution will be shown at HITEC Orlando, June 27-30, 2022, Nomadix booth #1617.
Guests simply ask Angie to set a specific temperature, switch modes to cool or heat, or set fan speeds. The HITEC demonstration will use the Angie Spark 7 and the Telkonet Touch Combo thermostat, which is designed to enhance a property's energy efficiency and features the top wireless protocols, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth, in an all-in-one device.
"At Telkonet we work to improve people's lives. Focusing on a building's energy efficiency is important for the hotelier because it results in economic savings, but equally important it improves guest experience, optimizing in-room comfort for the duration of their stay," said Jeff Sobieski, Chief Technology Officer at Telkonet. "As hotels look to optimize their operations, smart in-room technologies are an important factor in driving cost savings, efficiencies, and meeting new guest expectations. By partnering with Nomadix, the combined integration of our smart thermostats and the Angie voice assistant reduces energy consumption, improves operational efficiency with truly measurable results, and creates a more contactless, personalized experience."
"In the face of staffing challenges, hotels are adopting smart technologies to assist stretched staff by automating tasks such as answering property questions and optimizing thermostat temperatures in empty rooms," said Tammy Estes, chief product officer at Nomadix. "These upgrades also create more comfort and accessibility for guests to feel at home when they travel."
Angie voice assistants are multilingual, fulfill guest requests, answer common questions about the property, and create smart room experiences by controlling the TV, drapes, and lighting, in addition to thermostats. What's unique about Angie is hoteliers can control 100% of the property-specific answers to guests' questions for personalization and upsell. These in-room devices work around the clock to relieve associates of simple, recurrent questions, allowing them to focus on high-value services. Angie also upgrades and replaces outdated equipment, including alarm clocks, phones, Bluetooth speakers, advertising screens (on select models), and more.
For more information on the Angie by Nomadix In-Room Digital Concierge, visit: https://nomadix.com/guest-room-devices.
About Nomadix
With more than 25 years of experience, Nomadix enables over 5 million daily internet connections in over 150 countries. A global reputation for unparalleled reliability and ease of management, its patented gateways are the industry standard in hospitality, used by tens of thousands of properties and supporting millions of rooms worldwide. The company provides hotel and property owners, brands, property management groups, and managed service providers (MSPs) with a suite of solutions that will enhance the guest and tenant experience, today and into the future. From in-room entertainment with TV casting, to secure Wi-Fi with an expanded Nomadix Networks portfolio, staff safety, Angie in-room voice assistants, to a cloud telephony service – travelers can feel at home wherever they go. For more information, visit nomadix.com.
About Telkonet
The VDA-Telkonet Group is the largest global player in the field of EMS and GRMS for the world Hospitality market. The Group defines the future of the sector by focusing on People as a valuable element of smart technologies and by offering the right balance between maximizing comfort and saving energy. The Group is the global leader in IoT Hospitality technologies. As the industry's leading solution provider, the Group's experience in the service and support of its customers benefits them in all phases of their projects, from consulting to engineering, to delivery and ongoing support of the completed project. With around 1 million rooms installed in 50 countries and more than 60 years of experience and two in-house R&D Teams of around 40 engineers with hardware and software expertise, the Group demonstrates a deep knowledge of the markets in which it operates and is a strategic partner for the global Hospitality market.
