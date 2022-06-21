Technology Acquisition Accelerates Delivery of Nomadix Alerts
LOS ANGELES, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nomadix® Inc., a technology leader in hospitality and multi-tenant industries, today announced its new product line, Nomadix Alerts. This solution includes a smart badge, a cloud-based incident and analytics dashboard, and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) beacons. Nomadix Alerts helps safeguard isolated hotel staff from threats and harassment and offers built-in fall detection. The device also monitors, alerts, and reports on the quality and security of the hotel's Wi-Fi network. Nomadix will showcase the new solution at HITEC Orlando, June 28-30, 2022, at booth #1617. HITEC attendees are welcome to stop by for a demonstration.
The technology, a natural extension to the full Nomadix suite of hotel internet and guest-facing technologies, is the result of a strategic acquisition. The founder of the acquired company, Benoit Le Gall, now serves as Nomadix's VP of business development. Benoit brings deep product expertise and proven executive leadership experience in the hospitality industry.
"As the hospitality industry moves closer to recovery, hoteliers must do everything possible to attract and retain employees; that starts with ensuring their safety," said Tammy Estes, chief product officer, Nomadix. "Nomadix Alerts is the perfect addition to our product portfolio, as we extend our ability to power connected experiences beyond guests to staff. In addition to improving a hotel's safety standards, Nomadix Alerts leverages network technology to monitor Wi-Fi connectivity to enable properties to maintain consistent connectivity. And the solution brings an added level of employee safety with automatic fall detection – something few, if any, hotel panic button providers offer today."
The 5-star Jiva Hill resort in France, which has 50 luxury rooms, has been testing the badge's alert feature. Fabrice Mercier, General Manager said: "Our team feels protected from threats and falls when they're wearing the device. There is no infrastructure, and the system was installed within minutes, connecting them even in isolated areas including our spa, suites, and stairwells. If an incident were to happen, housekeeping would instantly receive an SMS alert. Now that we're using the device, we think it's important to continue to protect our staff."
Employee Safety is Critical
With hotels now struggling to fully staff, it's even more important that management demonstrate a protected working environment. Hoteliers committed to the AHLA 5-Star Promise and other global safeguard initiatives are expected to fulfill their commitments by deploying employee notification devices signaling that employee safety is at risk, by the end of 2022. Nomadix Alerts meets this requirement with the added benefit of Wi-Fi analytics to proactively monitor and report on the health of the hotel Wi-Fi network.
Features include:
- Panic Button: Isolated colleagues in guest rooms, in the spa, at the reception at night, or in other areas, can request help at the press of a button. The badge sends an instant alert and has an embedded geolocator.
- Fall Detection: An alert is triggered without pressing the button if staff are pushed or fall.
- Wi-Fi Analysis Tool: To help hoteliers increase their Wi-Fi QoS, reduce guest complaints, and secure property networks, the badge monitors the health and security of the hotel's Wi-Fi. The cloud-based dashboard provides details of unexpected interferences, coverage issues, and cyber attacks, with audit logs, performance measurements, consolidated reporting, and real-time alerts.
- Competitive Total Cost of Ownership: Nomadix's solution puts the intelligence in the button. Hotels can leverage existing technology investments in access points and IoT as location beacons. Further low-cost beacons can be added, leading to a reduced total cost of ownership.
- Complementary Technology: It is complementary to the full Nomadix Networks portfolio of WLAN access points, WLAN controllers, and LAN switches, and works seamlessly with any Wi-Fi setup onsite.
- Compliant & Easy to Use: The solution is easy to install and maintain, and helps hotels deliver on their commitment to protecting their employees. Training is straightforward, providing a strong ROI and peace of mind for staff and hoteliers.
About Nomadix
With more than 25 years of experience, Nomadix enables over 5 million daily internet connections in over 150 countries. A global reputation for unparalleled reliability and ease of management, its patented gateways are the industry standard in hospitality, used by tens of thousands of properties and supporting millions of rooms worldwide. The company provides hotel and property owners, brands, property management groups, and managed service providers (MSPs) with a suite of solutions that will enhance the guest and tenant experience, today and into the future. From in-room entertainment with TV casting, to secure Wi-Fi with an expanded Nomadix Networks portfolio, Nomadix Alerts, Angie in-room voice assistants, to a cloud telephony service – travelers can feel at home wherever they go. For more information, visit nomadix.com.
