BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LogRhythm, the company powering today's security operations centers (SOCs), today announced nominations are open for its inaugural Pinnacle Awards from now through Sept. 13. Outstanding security leaders, programs and organizations will be recognized for making positive contributions to the industry and working to solve today's greatest security challenges. Award categories include Security Leader of the Year, Security Program of the Year, Outstanding Security Team and more. Winners will be announced at the upcoming RhythmWorld 2021 Security Conference, which will take place virtually Oct. 12–14, 2021.
Judges for the Pinnacle Awards include renowned security leaders, Jake Williams (also known as "Malware Jake"), chief technology officer and co-founder of Breaachquest, Paul Caiazzo, chief security officer of Avertium, and James Carder, chief security officer of LogRhythm.
"This is a wonderful opportunity for LogRhythm to recognize standout industry leaders who are paving the way for a more secure future," said Mark Logan, CEO of LogRhythm. "Security professionals work in fast-paced and stressful environments, especially during a pandemic that has forced the world to transition to distributed work quickly. We look forward to honoring members of the security community who have truly done incredible work to keep their organizations safe this past year."
RhythmWorld is the premier conference for security professionals across industries looking to grow as practitioners and improve their organization's security operations. For the second year in a row, attendance is free and will be completely virtual to ensure members of the security community can join safely from anywhere in the world.
