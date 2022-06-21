Nominations for the Top 50 Bookkeeping Practices Awards open on June 21, 2022. The awards, administered by Woodard™, recognize and honor those bookkeeping practices that most exemplify the characteristics of a top-performing bookkeeping practice – intentional, specialized, efficient, effective, profitable, and scalable.
ATLANTA, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nominations for the Top 50 Bookkeeping Practices Awards open on June 21, 2022. The awards, administered by Woodard™, recognize and honor those bookkeeping practices that most exemplify the characteristics of a top-performing bookkeeping practice – intentional, specialized, efficient, effective, profitable, and scalable.
Joe Woodard, founder and CEO of Woodard™, said, "Bookkeepers and bookkeeping practices are the backbone of the economy, playing a pivotal role in keeping small to medium businesses running. Unfortunately, there simply hasn't been a high degree of recognition of their value. Establishing the Top 50 Bookkeeping Practices Awards is a way for Woodard™ to identify and pay tribute to those bookkeeping practices that are leading the profession and generating extreme value for their clients."
Nominations for the awards will be open from June 21, 2022, until July 31, 2022. Bookkeeping practices of all sizes qualify for this award, from sole practitioners to large practices. Bookkeeping practice owners or team members may nominate their own practices or may nominate peer practices.
Nominated practices that complete the subsequent application process will undergo an extensive evaluation led by a highly experienced panel of bookkeeping practice leaders. This panel will be comprised of both outside consultants and Woodard's own team of bookkeeping and practice coaches, representing 100+ years of collective practice leadership experience.
For the purposes of this award, a practice whose primary business model is providing bookkeeping services to small business clients is eligible for the award. Bookkeeping firms that provide some tax preparation services qualify for the award. CPA practices or other practices whose primary business model is tax or attestation, with bookkeeping departments, do not qualify for this award. Woodard is planning to launch an award for CPA firms called "Top 50 CAS Practices" to recognize these organizations.
More information and the nomination can be found at Woodard.com/Top50.
