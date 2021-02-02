Nominations Sought for Eckert-Mauchly Award

 By IEEE Computer Society, 48th International Symposium on Computer Architecture (ISCA2021)

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nominations are now being accepted for the Eckert-Mauchly Award, which recognizes high-impact achievements in computer and digital systems architecture. The Eckert-Mauchly Award, co-sponsored by ACM and IEEE Computer Society since 1979, is known as the computer architecture community's most prestigious award.

The nomination deadline is 30 March 2021

To make a nomination, visit https://www.computer.org/volunteering/awards/eckert-mauchly.

Nomination Guidelines:

  • Open to all. Anyone may nominate.
  • Self-nominations are not accepted.
  • This award requires 3 endorsements.

The award was named for John Presper Eckert and John William Mauchly, who collaborated on the design and construction of the Electronic Numerical Integrator and Computer (ENIAC), the pioneering large-scale electronic computing machine, which was completed in 1947.

The award comes with a $5,000 prize and will be presented at the 48th International Symposium on Computer Architecture (ISCA2021) May 22–26, 2021 in Valencia, Spain. To register, visit iscaconf.org/isca2021/.

About IEEE Computer Society

The IEEE Computer Society is the world's home for computer science, engineering, and technology.  A global leader in providing access to computer science research, analysis, and information, the IEEE Computer Society offers a comprehensive array of unmatched products, services, and opportunities for individuals at all stages of their professional careers. Known as the premier organization that empowers the people who drive technology, its unparalleled resources include international conferences, peer-reviewed publications, a unique digital library, standards, and training programs. Visit www.computer.org for more information.

