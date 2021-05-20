ATLANTA, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 48in48, a skills-based volunteer organization on a mission to mobilize marketing and technology volunteers to serve nonprofits worldwide, recently announced its collaboration with the Citizen Verizon program.
In furthering its promise to help 48 nonprofits in 48 hours, 48in48 believes that being selected as a Verizon Global Volunteer Partner not only aligns with Citizen Verizon's efforts, but also provides access to a highly-skilled workforce that will help empower nonprofits to achieve their missions and nurture valuable relationships with those they serve. This partnership will enable 48in48 to increase volunteerism, which supports nonprofits on a global stage.
The chosen nonprofits receive a free, brand new, professionally built website and training opportunities they likely couldn't access otherwise, and it all happens with volunteers. Verizon employees have the opportunity to help build a better world through volunteering, lending their time and skills to a 48in48 event. This platform helps boost 48in48's visibility to more than 130,000 Verizon employees globally.
"Our goal at 48in48 is to help as many nonprofits as we can every year. This incredible partnership with Verizon exposes the efforts and mission of 48in48 to professionals looking for skills-based volunteer opportunities. We are excited to work with these highly skilled volunteers to serve more groups as they continue to do more good. The knowledge and the value that each volunteer adds is priceless; the impact is immediate, and the results are seen in just 48 hours," says Sima Parekh, Executive Director of 48in48.
"All it takes is one event to move the world forward and help causes that are important to each of us at Verizon," says Elizabeth Dettke, Senior Analyst for Citizen Verizon.
With their recent Women's Build Event (April 9-11, 2021), 48in48 built their 1,000th website. The value of this giveback is $25 million in service. Thousands of digital marketing professionals, web developers, designers, and content developers, have volunteered their time to contribute to this incredible milestone. But the need for skills-based volunteers still exists. Citizen Verizon will also be out in support of 48in48's upcoming Social Justice Build Event (June 11-13, 2021). For more information on how you can get involved, please find it HERE.
