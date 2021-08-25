NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CauseVox, an online fundraising website for nonprofits, today announced the debut of their first-to-market digital installment donation form, "Pledge Now, Pay Later"™. Pledge Now, Pay Later™ brings transparency and convenience to charitable donations by allowing any donor to pledge a donation and pay for that donation in several automatic installments. With Pledge Now, Pay Later™, nonprofits attract more donors while increasing average donation size and frequency.
Rob Wu, CEO & Co-Founder at CauseVox notes that "In a short amount of time, there's been a transformative shift in donor preferences due to Buy Now, Pay Later services such as Affirm, Afterpay, and Klarna. Donors are valuing convenience, ease of use, and transparency in making a donation. CauseVox's Pledge Now, Pay Later™ is the answer to the changing way of how Gen Z and Millenials pay, while easily empowering nonprofits to increase the charitable donations they receive."
CauseVox surveyed 400 North America-based individuals to uncover key insights in the drastic change in donor preferences. Analysis from the The 2021 CauseVox Pledge Now, Pay Later™ Study, determines that nonprofits can raise more funds by offering donation installment options for donors across all demographics using models such as CauseVox's "Pledge Now, Pay Later"™, which mirrors the convenience and flexibility of Buy Now, Pay Later services.
Other key findings from the study include:
- 46% of donors have used a Buy Now, Pay Later service recently.
- 81% of respondents that are donors and a Buy Now, Pay Later user would prefer donating to a cause if they could pay over time.
Here's how CauseVox's Pledge Now, Pay Later™ works:
1. Donors select a donation pledge amount or enter their own.
2. Donors select a monthly or annual installment amount and period for the donation.
3. The first installment is billed immediately, and future installments are based on the schedule the donor selected.
4. Additionally, donors receive an automatic email receipt upon completing each installment with an update towards the total donation pledge and a secure link to manage payments.
"11 years ago, we helped pioneer the nonprofit crowdfunding space. Today, we're excited to innovate charitable giving through Pledge Now Pay Later™. By empowering nonprofits to take donations in the fastest growing way donors prefer, we allow charities to easily raise funds with less effort across all of their fundraising initiatives," mentions Jeff Chang, CTO & Co-Founder at CauseVox.
CauseVox's Pledge Now, Pay Later™ empowers all nonprofits and causes to increase their fundraising results by making it convenient and easy for donors to give at their own pace without any surprise or hidden charges.
About CauseVox
CauseVox is an online fundraising platform that helps nonprofits and causes raise more funds with less effort. Our mission is to equip and help the people doing good raise funds and awareness for the causes they're passionate about. Use CauseVox to run donation forms, event ticketing, crowdfunding, peer to peer fundraising, and pledges.
Like many of the nonprofits CauseVox works with, CauseVox itself started out small — with just two guys with a fervor to help do-gooders do good. Fueled by a steadfast belief in organizations and the people who work for them, the two co-founders decided to do their part to make the world a better place by helping these world-changers. Learn more at causevox.com.
