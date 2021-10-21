IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Noodoe EV, a global leader in EV charging technology, just made locating charging stations remarkably easy with its new integrated Noodoe app. The announcement was made by Noodeo CEO Jennifer Chang. The app works with both CarPlay and Auto. CarPlay is the Apple standard that enables a car radio or head unit to act as both display and controller for an iOS device. Android Auto is Google's counterpart developed for the Android operating system.
"Noodoe EV has always been the simplest way to charge up your EV," says Chang. "Now with our Noodoe app and Apple Carplay/Android Auto integrations, finding a nearby AC or DC charger is as easy as changing your car's music."
According to Noodoe, the process for locating available EV charging locations is simple. With the installed Noodoe EV app, connect a mobile phone to the vehicle wirelessly or via USB. The Noodoe app will then project the screen to your onboard infotainment system. Once connected, there is no more required user input. Not only will the app locate nearby charging stations, it will also navigate the driver to the chosen charger, filter out stations by AC/DC and connector type (J1772 or Chademo). More features will be added to the app in the coming months.
Access to EV charging stations is getting easier all the time. According to evadoption.com, as of December 31, 2020, there were a total of 96,536 public charging ports in the U.S. That's up from 3,394 charging stations at the beginning of the decade. According to current statistics, EV sales are expected to grow to approximately 29.5 percent of car sales by 2030, up from 3.4 percent this year.
To accelerate the world's transition to electric vehicles, Noodoe provides the mission-critical network operating system, Noodoe EV OS, that runs the EV charging networks for their operators.
Noodoe EV OS is one of the most advanced cloud-based operating platforms today; it is a charging network's "central brain" that runs all the charging stations across multiple locations and automates the entire operation of the EV charging network.
What makes Noodoe EV OS different is the core technology that empowers "extreme automation," which enables the operators to achieve the lowest possible operating cost. Controlling and running all EV charging stations, Noodoe EV OS fully automates everything – 24/7 charging service delivery, automatic peak-hour price adjustment, automatic transaction billing, automatic payment processing, automatic bank transfer, automatic infrastructure diagnostics, and intelligent energy management. It's so automated that the network operators practically can generate revenue automatically and continuously.
Noodoe provides products and services that are used in 110 countries worldwide.
