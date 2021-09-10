IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Noodoe EV, a global leader in EV charging technology, has been certified as a qualified vendor of PG&E's EVFC (EV Fast Charge) Incentive Program. The announcement was made by company CEO Jennifer Chang. The Pacific Gas & Electric Company (PG&E) provides natural gas and electricity to 5.2 million households in the northern two-thirds of California.
"Getting certified as a vendor for PG&E's EV Fast Charge Incentive Program is a red-letter day for Noodoe and all our constituents," says Chang. "First, certification affirms our company's status from the highest technical standards. Second, it allows us to partner up with solution providers, installers, contractors and property owners, while providing incentives to customers who are interested in EV charging through one of the largest electric companies in the world."
Under the program, customers located in PG&E territory in Northern California are able to apply for the incentive program using Noodoe EV OS together with ABB Terra 53 50kW DCFC (DC50A) and BTCPower 50kW DCFC (DC50B). Noodoe EV OS is one of the most advanced cloud-based operating platforms today; it is a charging network's "central brain" that runs all the charging stations across multiple locations and automates the entire operation of the EV charging network. For general areas, PG&E will pay for "make-ready" infrastructure. In defined DAC (disadvantaged communities) areas, PG&E will pay for all the cost of the electrical upgrade and all construction, along with a rebate offer of $25,000 per charger on qualified sites.
Recent news all skews positive on the EV adoption front. President Biden recently set a goal to speed up America's shift to electric, targeting 50% of all new cars on the road by 2030. He also made a request to Congress for $174 billion to create 500,000 electric charging stations to improve EV infrastructure here in the US. General Motors wants to make only EVs by 2035. Toyota predicts 70% of US sales will be EVs by 2030 while Ford announced that 40% of its vehicles will be electrified, also by 2030.
To accelerate the world's transition to electric vehicles, Noodoe provides the mission-critical network operating system, Noodoe EV OS, that runs the EV charging networks for their operators.
What makes Noodoe EV OS different is the core technology that empowers "extreme automation," which enables the operators to achieve the lowest possible operating cost. Controlling and running all EV charging stations, Noodoe EV OS fully automates everything – 24/7 charging service delivery, automatic peak-hour price adjustment, automatic transaction billing, automatic payment processing, automatic bank transfer, automatic infrastructure diagnostics, and intelligent energy management. It's so automated that the network operators practically can generate revenue automatically and continuously.
Noodoe provides products and services that are used in 110 countries worldwide.
