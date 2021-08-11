IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Noodoe EV, a global leader in EV charging technology, has deployed the advanced cloud-based operating system Noodoe EV OS to the expanding installations of charging stations by EVCS at club locations owned and operated by Fitness International LLC under the brands LA Fitness, Esporta Fitness, and City Sports Club. The announcement was made by Noodoe CEO Jennifer Chang. EVCS owns and operates the largest network of charging stations in Los Angeles.
"We're delighted to partner again with EVCS, this time for LA Fitness, Esporta Fitness and City Sports Club," says Chang. "Noodoe EV OS can power a charging network of one or hundreds of charging stations. These great fitness brands will appreciate our 24/7 autonomous operation while their members will love the simplest ever EV charging experience."
Andrea Ojeda, VP of Marketing for Fitness International, adds: "We're very impressed with the Noodoe EV OS network platform. Our members at equipped locations are going to love how easy it is to charge their cars while working out. It's just another amenity we want to provide to our members."
Two years ago, Noodoe debuted "Powered By Noodoe," a global technology partnership program giving businesses everything needed to enter the EV charging market. "Many businesses want to enter the market and become suppliers but face engineering/time to market challenges," says Chang. "We have done all the heavy lifting by providing business partners with three key advanced technologies: EV charging stations, EV charging software, and Noodoe EV OS cloud platform. Noodoe's "Powered by Noodoe" program, in partnership with EVCS, puts businesses on the fast track to expansion. Noodoe EV OS is flexible and future-proof, capable of integrating add-on systems as new requirements arise." Current industry-leading features of Noodoe EV OS include Load Management, Universal Charging Service, Automatic Payment Processing, Central Management, Membership Management System, Automated Diagnostics, and Operational Analytics.
About Noodoe Inc.
To accelerate the world's transition to electric vehicles, Noodoe provides the mission-critical network operating system, Noodoe EV OS, that runs the EV charging networks for their operators. Noodoe EV OS is one of the most advanced cloud-based operating platforms today; it is a charging network's "central brain" that runs all the charging stations across multiple locations and automates the entire operation of the EV charging network.
What makes Noodoe EV OS different is the core technology that empowers "extreme automation," which enables the operators to achieve the lowest possible operating cost. Controlling and running all EV charging stations, Noodoe EV OS fully automates everything – 24/7 charging service delivery, automatic peak-hour price adjustment, automatic transaction billing, automatic payment processing, automatic bank transfer, automatic infrastructure diagnostics, and intelligent energy management. It's so automated that the network operators practically can generate revenue automatically and continuously.
About Fitness International
Fitness International, LLC, directly and through its subsidiaries, is one of the largest and fastest-growing health club operators in the U.S., with over 730 locations across 27 states and Canada. Operating under the brand names LA Fitness, Esporta Fitness and City Sports Club, the company's mission is to help as many people as possible achieve the benefits of a healthy lifestyle by creating a nationwide network of health clubs, offering its members the widest range of amenities and the friendliest service at an affordable price. To learn more about Fitness International's growth, visit lafitness.com, esportafitness.com and citysportsfitness.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram or by downloading our mobile apps.
About EVCS
EVCS was founded in 2018 by e-mobility entrepreneur and Green Commuter founder Gustavo Occhiuzzo and Ian Vishnevsky, to provide California businesses with charging station solutions. EVCS disrupted the charging station sector by employing a complete turnkey approach that utilizes both public and private grants, rebates, and other financial incentives to encourage businesses to install fast charging stations. EVCS is committed to using 100% renewable energy to power its fast-charging network. The EVCS mobile app offers drivers an easy way to find nearby fast charging stations, track and manage payments and notifies the driver when the energy transfer has been completed. Coming soon, a first-to-market subscription plan will offer unlimited charging to an extensive network of fast chargers for one low monthly price.
Media Contact
Steve Fisher, Noodoe, 8186881502, rpgpublicity@gmail.com
SOURCE Noodoe