NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NopSec is honored to have been recognized with two gold awards this year for the work they've done improving the UVRM platform. The panel for the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards had this to stay about NopSec:
"We congratulate NopSec for their recognition as a multiple Gold award winner in the RBVM and Security Analytics categories of the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards," said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the 500,000-member Information Security Community group on LinkedIn which organizes the 7th annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. "With over 900 entries in more than 250 award categories, the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards program is highly competitive. NopSec reflects the very best in innovation and excellence in tackling today's urgent cybersecurity challenges."
At the heart of this recognition is NopSec's unyielding commitment to aid cybersecurity defenders in more effectively and efficiently combatting threats to their organizations. This commitment manifested through multiple feature releases throughout the year that offer a slough of new functionality to their customers. The most important of those improvements was the addition of NopSec's new Infrastructure Vulnerabilities Reports, which enhances UVRM vulnerability reporting capabilities. This new functionality served as the heart of the enhancements that lead to the gold awards in the RBVM and Security Analytics categories. The new infrastructure vulnerability reports provides customers with two major functionalities:
- The ability to precisely define queries for vulnerabilities through a series of user interface options
- The ability to save these queries into reports that will be available for future use
These two functions dramatically improve the day-to-day efficiency of Vulnerability Management teams that have to sift through thousands of vulnerabilities and prioritize what gets fixed first. You can read more about the details of this major feature release on the NopSec blog.
You can read both of the submission overviews below:
- https://cybersecurity-excellence-awards.com/candidates/nopsec-uvrm-total-vulnerability-security-analytics/
- https://cybersecurity-excellence-awards.com/candidates/nopsec-uvrm-the-complete-rbrm-platform/
About NopSec
NopSec provides ML-based threat prediction and cyber risk remediation solutions to make data digestible, actionable and reduce time to remediation. The company is based in New York City. The company's flagship SaaS product, Unified VRM, utilizes passive analysis, active exploitation and contextual enrichment that enables security teams to visually forecast threat risk, and dramatically reduce the time to remediation of critical security vulnerabilities across infrastructure and applications. For more information, visit https://www.nopsec.com or follow us on LinkedIn.
