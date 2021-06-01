Research and Markets Logo

Research and Markets Logo

 By Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Prepaid North America: Open-Loop Market Review and Forecast, 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

U.S. and Canadian prepaid share and growth, taking into account the effect of the pandemic.

Noncash electronic payments continue to grow at rates exceeding global gross domestic product (GDP) and the rate of commerce in general, as consumers and businesses move to modern channels and as older systems relying on traditional payment methods are replaced. Not least important of these segments is commercial prepaid cards. 

The full pandemic impact to commercial e-payments in 2020 is not yet known, but the publisher has previously forecast commercial credit card spend to decline by about 22% year-on-year from 2019 given the massive reduction in travel-related expense. Commercial prepaid, however, will continue to hold its own, accounting for nearly one-fifth of total commercial card spend.

Uptrends and downtrends will contend for the market, and therefore results will be mixed. Among uptrends are FSA/HSA, payroll, business time and expense, and gift cards. Downtrends include government, travel, of course, and campus.

Highlights of this research report include:

  • Leading factors impacting commercial prepaid
  • Growth projections through 2024
  • Analysis of leading and lagging indicators in commercial prepaid
  • Importance of the segment to overall growth of the electronic commercial payments business
  • Impact of e-commerce on the segment

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. North American E-Payments

  • Electronic Payment Trends
  • Prepaid Share of U.S. Commercial Card Spend

4. Commercial Prepaid Open-Loop Spending Review: North America

  • U.S. Market
  • Key Trends
  • Segment Array
  • Canada's Commercial Prepaid Market: Overview
  • Canada Spend

5. Conclusion

6. References

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bsp58o

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-america-commercial-prepaid-open-loop-market-review-and-forecast-2019-2020--2024-uptrends-and-downtrends-will-contend-for-the-market-and-therefore-results-will-be-mixed-301303145.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.