DUBLIN, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Power Electronics Market Outlook 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North America and Europe power electronics market is anticipated to witness a significant growth in future. The power semiconductor integrated devices that haven been recently developed such as power MOSFET, thyristor and IGBT, are leading to the growth in the demand for these devices.
The North America power electronics market is projected to attain a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period, i.e., 2019-2027. In North America, the market in the United States is anticipated to hold the largest share by 2027. On the other hand, the power electronics market in Europe is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach an estimated market value of USD 20,000 Million by the end of 2027.
The market for power electronics in North America and Europe is segmented by type, by voltage and by end user. Out of these, the type segment is further sub-segmented into discrete, module and IC. The segment for IC is anticipated to hold the largest share in the market in the coming years and the discrete segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of around 7.5% over the forecast period. In addition to this, this segment is anticipated to increase the incremental opportunity created by the discrete segment in power electronics market in the United States.
Some of the key industry leaders in the North America and Europe power electronics market are International Rectifier, Vishay Intertechnology (Siliconix), Infineon Technologies, Pulse, The Bergquist Company, Bosch Rexroth, Rockwell Automation, SynQor, Artesyn and Power-One.
Key Topics Covered
1. Report Overview
1.1. North America & Europe Power Electronics Market Overview
1.2. Why You Should Read This Report
1.3. How This Report Delivers
1.4. Key Questions Answered by This Analytical Report
1.5. Who is This Report For?
1.6. Methodology
1.6.1. Primary Research
1.6.2. Secondary Research
1.6.3. Market Evaluation & Forecasting Methodology
2. Introduction to the Power Electronics Market
2.1. Power Electronics Market Structure
2.2. Power Electronics Market Definition
2.3. Power Electronics Market Taxonomy
2.4. North America Power Electronics Market Snapshot
2.5. Europe Power Electronics Market Snapshot
2.6. Power Electronics Market Dynamics
2.6.1. Power Electronics Market: Drivers
- Growing use of power devices
- Increasing electric vehicle penetration
- Growing sales of consumer electronics and deployment in renewable energy
2.6.2. Power Electronics Market: Restraints
- High cost associated with product
- Limitations of power electronics and economic slow-down
2.6.3. Power Electronics Market: Trends
- Product Development
- Strategic Alliance
2.6.4. Power Electronics Market: Opportunities
- Electric Vehicles and Charging Stations Deployment
2.6.5. Power Electronics Market: Key Regulations
3. North America Power Electronics Market, 2019-2027
4. The U.S. Power Electronics Market, 2019-2027
4.1. Introduction
4.2. U.S. Power Electronics Market, By Type, 2019-2027
4.2.1. Introduction
4.2.2. Discrete Segment
4.2.3. Module Segment
4.2.4. IC Segment
4.3. U.S. Power Electronics Market, By Voltage, 2019-2027
4.3.1. Introduction
4.3.2. Low Voltage Segment
4.3.3. Medium Voltage Segment
4.3.4. High Voltage Segment
4.4. U.S. Power Electronics Market, By End-users Industry, 2019-2027
4.5. Introduction
4.6. U.S. Power Electronics Market Size and Forecast, By End-user Industries
4.6.1. ICT Segment
4.6.2. Consumer Electronics Segment
4.6.3. Power Segment
4.6.4. Industrial Segment
4.6.5. Automotive Segment
4.6.6. Aerospace & Defense Segment
4.6.7. Others Segment
5. Canada Power Electronics Market, 2019-2027
6. Mexico Power Electronics Market, 2019-2027
7. The Europe Power Electronics Market, 2019-2027
Companies Mentioned
- International Rectifier
- Vishay Intertechnology (Siliconix)
- Infineon Technologies
- Pulse
- The Bergquist Company
- Bosch Rexroth
- Rockwell Automation
- SynQor
- Artesyn
- Power-One
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/12q1da
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716