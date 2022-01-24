DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North American and European Tire Pressure Monitoring System Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report details three growth opportunities that will emerge in this space over the next decade and offers actionable insights to stakeholders to propel growth in the TPMS ecosystem.
The tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) has been a part of vehicles' active safety assistance features for over a decade because it improves vehicle performance and safety. TPMS is essential to monitor tire condition parameters such as inflation pressure, temperature, tire wear, and vehicle performance parameters (e.g., fuel economy, safety, and comfort).
Abnormal inflation pressures can endanger passengers and vehicles if left unchecked. Due to TPMS' benefits, North America and Europe identified it as a critical safety assistance feature. Both regions have regulated and mandated TPMS in all production vehicles from 2007 (North America) and 2014 (Europe).
Based on the sensing technology type, the publisher broadly classifies TPMS as direct TPMS (dTPMS) and indirect TPMS (iTPMS). This study identifies the market potential for original equipment (OE)-fitted direct and indirect TPMS for passenger vehicles in North America and Europe.
This report forecasts the revenue and volume potential of vehicles fitted with direct and indirect TPMS for the 2022-2030 period. The study also analyzes vital markets and technology trends in the TPMS ecosystem and highlights TPMS solutions offered by leading players such as Sensata, Continental, and Huf Baolong Electronics.
The TPMS market is almost saturated, with demand depending mainly on the rising number of passenger vehicles in North America and Europe. However, the shifting market dynamics to integrate telematics and remote tire management solutions for connected tires also impact development and innovation in TPMS offerings.
Major players such as Continental and Sensata developed hardware and software integration capabilities for innovative TPMS sensing and real-time TPMS monitoring. These capabilities will enable value chain partners and end customers to maintain optimal inflation pressure and reduce performance and safety inefficiencies caused by tire pressure.
TPMS Overview and Regulatory Mandates
- Need for TPMS
- TPMS Development Life Cycle
- Regulatory Mandates for Passenger Vehicles
- Minimum Performance Criteria in TPMS Regulations
