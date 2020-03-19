DUBLIN, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North American Data Center Colocation Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North American data center colocation market is estimated to grow significantly at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period.
North American data center colocation market has been witnessing remarkable growth owing to the rising demand for data center services coupled with the growth in big data. There is a significant presence of large and small data center service providers in the region. The major data center service providers in the region include Digital Realty Trust, Inc. and Equinix, Inc.
Large data centers are renowned for their high-energy intensity and have made considerable improvements in efficiency over the past decade. However, small closet and room data centers have gained less attention, although constitute a significant fraction of the overall number of servers in the US. This result owing to less attention paid to energy efficiency and inadequate cooling equipment.
The North American market for data center colocation is analyzed based on countries such as the US and Canada. With the growing number of large, small and medium enterprises across the US and Canada, an increasing concern of big data management has been reported over the years.
As a result, the companies hire data center service providers for the optimal management of their big data with more security and flexibility. This is primarily fueling the demand for data center colocation services as it offers the infrastructure and security of a dedicated data center without the cost of maintaining this facility in the enterprise. Therefore, it enables enterprise IT professionals to focus on other crucial everyday tasks.
The companies which are contributing to the growth of the North American data center colocation market include AT&T, Inc., Equinix, Inc., Digital Realty Trust, Inc., IBM Corp., and Verizon Communications Inc. The market players are considerably contributing to the market growth by the adoption of various strategies including new product launch, merger, and acquisition, collaborations with government, funding to the start-ups and technological advancements to stay competitive in the market.
For instance, in July 2019, Equinix, Inc. announced that it has formed a joint venture with GIC a Singapore based company to develop Xscale data centers in Europe. This enabled the company to establish footprints in the European market.
This report covers:
- A comprehensive research methodology of the North American data center colocation market.
- A detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.
- An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.
- Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the North American data center colocation market.
- Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the North American data center colocation market.
- Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.
- Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.
Key Topics Covered
1. Report Summary
1.1. Research Methods and Tools
1.2. Market Breakdown
1.2.1. By Segments
1.2.2. By Geography
2. Market Overview and Insights
2.1. Scope of the Report
2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends
2.2.1. Key Findings
2.2.2. Recommendations
2.2.3. Conclusion
2.3. Rules & Regulations
3. Competitive Landscape
3.1. Company Share Analysis
3.2. Key Strategy Analysis
3.3. Key Company Analysis
3.3.1. Overview
3.3.2. Financial Analysis
3.3.3. SWOT Analysis
3.3.4. Recent Developments
4. Market Determinants
4.1. Motivators
4.2. Restraints
4.3. Opportunities
5. Market Segmentation
5.1. North American Data Center Colocation Market by Solution Type
5.1.1. Retail Colocation
5.1.2. Wholesale Colocation
5.2. North American Data Center Colocation Market by Verticals
5.2.1. BFSI
5.2.2. IT & Telecom
5.2.3. Healthcare
5.2.4. Government and Defense
5.2.5. Others (Media and Entertainment)
6. Regional Analysis
6.1. United States
6.2. Canada
7. Company Profiles
7.1. AT&T, Inc.
7.2. CoreSite Realty Corp.
7.3. CyrusOne Inc.
7.4. Cyxtera Technologies, Inc.
7.5. Digital Realty Trust, Inc.
7.6. Equinix, Inc.
7.7. IBM Corp.
7.8. Internap Corp.
7.9. Rackspace Inc.
7.10. Sentinel Data Centers
7.11. SunGuard Availability Services L.P.
7.12. Verizon Communications Inc.
