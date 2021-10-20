Research and Markets Logo

DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hyperscaler Demand Drives the North American Data Center Colocation Services Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

North American data center colocation services market to record a 5.6% CAGR from 2020 to 2026.

The North American data center colocation services market is a mature yet growing market due to the constantly increasing demand for digital services and the continued availability of land, energy, and financial power.

It has over 150 providers with a diverse footprint, customer focus (retail and hyperscaler), and capabilities. Some have a global reach. Competition varies by the local market, based on the number of competitors, available capacity, and target market.

Hyperscale demand, edge+5G convergence, and sustainability-related factors are the main trends moving the market. Northern Virginia - the most extensive data center market globally - keeps growing, with providers continuously planning projects for that area.

Colocation providers report higher competitiveness at the regional and local levels, where countrywide footprints overlap with smaller, local companies. Competitiveness is likely to increase as market participants establish edge facilities in less saturated areas.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Data Center Colocation Services Market
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Definitions and Scope

  • Key Takeaways
  • Scope of Analysis
  • Defining Digital Edge

3. Market Overview

  • Market Overview
  • Key Growth Metrics
  • Data Center Clusterization

4. Market Trends

5. Competitive Landscape

  • Competitive Environment
  • Demand Analysis
  • Leading Providers

6. Growth Drivers and Restraints

  • Growth Driver Analysis
  • Growth Restraint Analysis

7. Market Forecast

  • Forecast Assumptions
  • Revenue Forecast

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Align Capabilities and Design to Address Hyperscale Segment Requirements
  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Edge Computing and the Data Center-everywhere Approach Pave the Way for Different Strategies

9. Next Steps

