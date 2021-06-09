BOSTON, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mercator Advisory Group's most recent report, North American PaymentsInsights, U.S.: Data Summary Report; ATM Usage and Preferences documents consumers' current usage metrics of ATMs in the U.S. national market. The survey of 3,000 U.S. adults (December 2020) represents a continuation of a series of consumer and business surveys conducted annually by Mercator Advisory Group since 2009.
This Data Summary Report presents the survey results for U.S. consumers' use of ATMs, through commonly-used graphs with core demographic breakdowns, for easy incorporation in planning/analysis documents. This is just one of multiple Data Summary and Analysis Reports on the United States for program subscribers from this survey, on topics including Buy Now, Pay Later lending, bill payment, subscription buying, fraud experiences, and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"These survey results provide up-to-date baseline data for financial institutions and other stakeholders serving the U.S. market," stated Amy Dunckelmann, Vice President, Research Operations at Mercator Advisory Group. "The U.S. continues as a dynamic market for the ATM industry."
Highlights of this report include:
- ATM Usage: transaction types, transaction frequency, and locations used
- ATM Surcharges: willingness to pay surcharges, and use of surcharge-free networks
- ATM Deposits: frequency of deposits, willingness to use ATMs for deposits
- New Servicing Options: willingness to use new means of authentication at ATMs (e.g. biometrics), interest in new ATM transaction types
This report is 37 pages long and contains 26 exhibits.
About Mercator Advisory Group
Mercator Advisory Group is the leading independent research and advisory services firm exclusively focused on the payments and banking industries. We deliver pragmatic and timely research and advice designed to help our clients uncover the most lucrative opportunities to maximize revenue growth and contain costs. Our clients range from the world's largest payment issuers, acquirers, processors, merchants and associations to leading technology providers and investors. Mercator Advisory Group is also the publisher of the online payments and banking news and information portal PaymentsJournal.com.
