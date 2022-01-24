DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North American Technological Advances in Trailer Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North American trailer market plays a vital role in the transportation sector. Nearly 75% of all Class 8 trucks are tractors. Each tractor requires a trailer to haul goods.
More than 250,000 trailers are produced each year against an average of 162,000 tractors over the same period. The average trailer to tractor ratio ranges between 1.4-1.8, which means approximately 1.6 trailers for every tractor.
Trailers come in many sizes, dimensions, and shapes to suit each application. The most common trailers are dry van, reefer, platform, and tank trailers; dump beds; and container chassis. Predominantly used to transport packaged dry goods in pallets, dry van trailers have a 55% market share, followed by reefer trailers - used to transport perishables goods at specific temperatures - with a much lower 14% market share. With a 12.5% market share, platform trailers mainly come in three types: Flatbed, low bed, and coil haulers.
These trailers are typically open beds with no roof or sides and transport bulk goods. Container chassis used to transport shipping containers between warehouses and ports comprises 8% of the trailer market but is termed chiefly as incomplete chassis/trailer due to the product's skeletal construction. Other major applications include tanker trailers [4% share of market (SoM)], dump trailers (2.5% SoM), and miscellaneous applications (e.g., hauling grain, poles and logs, and livestock), which contribute to another 4% of the trailer market.
Though trailers have been around for a long time, the publisher observed drastic technological advancements only in the past decade. We expect this trend to continue into the foreseeable future. Three significant advances are in aerodynamic devices, telematics solutions, and electric capable reefer units. Driven by stricter emission norms, the need for an improved total cost of ownership, and
better trailer efficiency, fleet customers have widely adopted each technology in recent times.
Trailers took a back seat to tractors in technological advancements for a long time. However, recent years demonstrated fast-changing trailer technology and customers' willingness to adopt it quickly.
The top five megatrends of technological advances expected to impact trailer production and customer benefits in the next decade are:
- Better fuel efficiency through innovative aerodynamic devices
- Smart trailer solutions that drive trailer efficiency through real-time trailer data and offer analysis and actionable options
- Cleaner emissions through electric-capable TRUs
- Improved payload through innovative manufacturing/materials technology
- An efficient supply chain for faster and more reliable trailer production
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the North American Technological Advances in the Trailer Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Environment
- North American Trailer Production
- Application Share and Major Trailer Manufacturers
- Top 5 Mega Trends Impacting the Trailer Market
- Improved FE through Aero Devices
- Trailer Telematics Outlook
- Trailer Electrification
- Research Scope
- Research Aims and Objectives
- Key Questions this Study Will Answer
Market Overview
- Key Growth Metrics
- Key Competitors
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
Rules and Regulations
- Major Regulatory Authorities for Trailers
- Trailer Dimensions
- GHG Emissions - Phase 2
Major Applications
- Trailer Application Overview
- Major Trends in Trailer Applications
Aerodynamic Devices
- Introduction to Aerodynamic Devices
- Aerodynamic Device Adoption
- Top 4 Aero Devices
- Other Aero Devices
- Major Trends in Trailer Aero Devices
Smart Trailers
- Telematics Functionalities
- Trailer Telematics - Transition to Smart Trailers
- Smart Trailer Devices - List of Features
Trailer Electrification
- Reefer Trailers - Challenges with Diesel-driven TRUs
- Electric - capable TRUs - Cleaner, TCO - friendly Option
- Electric - capable TRUs - Benefit Analysis
Production Outlook
- Trailer Production Outlook
- Competitive Environment
- Market Share
Key Innovators
- Trailer Innovation - Manufacturers
- Drov Technologies - AirBoxOne Product
- eNow Energy - Solar-powered eTRUs
- Doleco USA - LayerLok Systems
Manufacturer Profiles
- Hyundai Translead
- Wabash National
- Utility Trailer
- Great Dane
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Smart Trailers
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Transition toward eTRU Concepts
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Innovations in Trailer Aerodynamics
Next Steps
